RABBIT: Watch The Trailer For Luke Shanahan's Acclaimed Debut

Australian writer-director Luke Shanahan turned heads around the world with his Adelaide Clemens-starring debut feature Rabbit and with The Orchard now gearing up for an October release in North America we've got a look at the trailer for you all.

After a vivid dream, Maude Ashton returns to Adelaide, certain she now knows the whereabouts of her missing twin sister.

A frequently hypnotic, otherworldly thriller, Rabbit marks Shanahan as a talent to keep a close eye on. Check out the trailer below.