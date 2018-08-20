OUTLAW KING: Chris Pine is Robert The Bruce in Trailer For TIFF Opening Night Film

The trailer for David Mackenzie's period action drama Outlaw King debuted this morning. Chris Pine plays Robert the Bruce, the disgraced nobleman turned king who led Scotland during the First War of Scottish Independance.

Yep, this is the same Robert the Bruce from that other 1995 film about the Scots taking it to the English. Having mentioned that 1995 film it still pretty much is the benchmark for films about the Scots taking it to the English so we will have to see how Outlaw King sets itself apart. Have a look at the trailer below.

OUTLAW KING tells the untold, true story of Robert the Bruce who transforms from defeated nobleman to outlaw hero during the oppressive occupation of medieval Scotland by Edward I of England. Despite grave consequences, Robert seizes the Scottish crown and rallies an impassioned group of men to fight back against the mighty army of the tyrannical King and his volatile son, the Prince of Wales. Filmed in Scotland, OUTLAW KING reunites director David Mackenzie (Hell or High Water) with star Chris Pine alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Florence Pugh and Billy Howle.

Outlaw King will debut as the Opening Night Film at the Toronto International Film Festival on Thursday, September 6, 2018. It launches globally on Netflix on November 9, 2018.