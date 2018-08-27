L'Etrange 2018: Festival Lineup is Twelve Days of Genre Madness in Paris

Few festivals can boast being around for almost a quarter of a century. Even less can do it while being a festival that focuses on weird and wild genre cinema from around the World. Fortunately for the folks at L’Etrange Festival in Paris the World is full of freaks and geeks who love making movies and showing them off to appreciative audience. There is more than enough weird and wild out there to keep the festival going for a long time.

One year away from turning the big 25 still does not keep this year’s festival from including an incredible lineup of films. The sheer amount of information in the press release below is staggering but we will try to draw some attention to the highlights.

There is John McPhail’s Anna & The Apocalypse, Panos Cosmatos' Mandy, Luz from Tilman Singer, The Dark from Justin P.Lange, Climax from Gaspar Noé, and a little hometown pride for Lifechanger from our friend Justin McConnell. Upgrade from Leigh Whannell is a blast as well, don't miss it.

We have yet to see May The Devil Take You from Timo Tjahjanto but when has that guy ever led us wrong? And screening of Coffin Joe’s adventures in José Mojica Marins’ Embodiment of Evil accompanied with live music should be awesome as well. For the love of pearl, do not miss out on the NIkkatsu retrospective either!

The proverbial many more is below. Really it should be many, many, many more. This festival is packed!