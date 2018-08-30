JET TRASH Trailer: Cult Novel Adaptation Sees September Release

Based on Simon Lewis' 90's cult novel "Go", Charles Henri Belleville's Jet Trash tells the story of two friends who cross a London gangster forcing them to flee England. Hiding out on a beach in Southern India, living a slacker life of sex, drugs and parties, trouble eventually comes to paradise when Vix, a beautiful girl from Lee's past, turns up.

Jet Trash hits DVD and digital next week, September4, 2018.

The film stars Sofia Boutella (The Mummy) and Robert Sheehan (Geostorm) as well as Craig Parkinson (Watership Down), Osy Ikhile (Mission Impossible V) and Jasper Paakkonen.

Check out the trailer below.