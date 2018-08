We have made some new friends down at Ammo Content in New York and they have asked us to share with you the poster and trailer for a new release of theirs called Deadly Crush.

Painter Brynn Holt rents a secluded cabin to jump start here creativity. Sheriff Dusty ( William Sadler) Pays her a visit insisting she leave the condemned cabin immediately. Despite his warning, Brynn opts to stay. An invisible spirit begins to protect her from harm that comes her way. The ghost kills and possesses a body and attempts to convince Brynn to live a life on the run.

Ammo Content are billing Deadly Crush as a horror comedy which will come out on Blu - Ray, DVD & VOD on Sept 18, 2018. I know the poster does not really say comedy but you may just find a laugh in the trailer below.