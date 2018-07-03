Win Tickets to Alamo Drafthouse Los Angeles I, TONYA Outdoor Screening with Tonya Harding

Angelenos have been waiting years and years for the opening date announcement of the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in their fair city. The wait continues (it's currently estimated as second quarter 2019), but the good folks at the Alamo have some fun events planned in L.A. this summer to tide you over -- and we've got a pair of tickets for you!



Alamo is teaming up with The Bloc for their SKYLINE SOUND + CINEMA screening series. Up next is the rooftop screening of I, Tonya with Ms. Harding in person on July 12. Screen Anarchy has a pair of tickets to give away for the 21+ screening and party which includes a performance by the band Ray Little. Drop us a line on twitter @ScreenAnarchy if you would like to go and we'll randomly select someone for the pair of tickets on Friday.



Keep an eye on TheBloc's event page for more info on upcoming screenings which include The Princess Bride and Die Hard.