THE PSYBORGS Trailer: New Web Series, A Canadian Love Letter to 90s After School Television

Today we help launch the trailer for an upcoming web series called The PsyBorgs. This Canadian production from the crew at Beta Force Carbon in Calgary, Alberta, promises to be a loving nod to after-school programming in the 90s, particularly influenced by shows like Power Rangers and VR Troopers.

Though there may not appear to be any of the old Tokusatsu costumed hero elements those influential shows brought over from Japan there is still that sense of overwhelming positivity and comradery from this team called The PsyBorgs. Slap on a bevy of beta level special effects though and you can see what influences Beta Force Carbon did draw from. Then throw in some 'sorrys' and a decked out basement in Canadianna just to make sure you know this web series came from the Great White North.

The production also enlisted the help of Vancouver based artist Barret Chapman to create that wicked poster below and Calgary based retrosynth band Die Scum Inc. for the musical score.

The full trailer is below and we also included the second teaser released earlier this year because it also gives everyone a sense of the humor that will be on display in the series as well. Enjoy!