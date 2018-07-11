Fantasia Coverage Anime All Features Festival Interviews Hollywood Reviews How ScreenAnarchy Works

THE BREAKER UPPERERS: Check Out A Pair Of Clips From The Hilarious SXSW Hit

Founder and Editor; Toronto, Canada (@AnarchistTodd)
1
 Sign-In to Vote
THE BREAKER UPPERERS: Check Out A Pair Of Clips From The Hilarious SXSW Hit

Writer-director-stars Madeleine Sami and Jackie van Beek had a genuine festival hit on their hands when their debut feature The Breaker Upperers premiered at SXSW. The presence of Thor: Ragnarok and What We Do In Shadows helmer Taika Waititi as an executive producer certainly didn't hurt the film in terms of exposure but, really, this is succeeding purely on the enormous strengths of the creative duo at its core because these are a pair of funny, funny, FUNNY women.

The premise is simple - Sami and van Beek play a pair of friends operating a business breaking up couples for cash - and they work it incredibly well. Netflix have picked up international rights for those of us outside of Australia / New Zealand but those home territories are gearing up for a theatrical release, which brings to us one hell of a good teaser and an extended scene from the film. Check them out below!

1
 Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
ComedyNew ZealandTaika Waitititrailer
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2018 ScreenAnarchy LLC.