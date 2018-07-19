Stefanie Sparks' bawdy female-led comedy IN CASE OF EMERGENCY comes to iTunes and Prime

Written, directed, and produced by NYC filmmaker Stefanie Sparks , In Case of Emergency is a new comedy coming to Prime Video and iTunes July 24.

Described by Vox Magazine as “a poignant comedy in the same vein as Bridesmaids,” In Case of Emergency is one woman’s sometimes raunchy, always funny internal battle of style vs. substance. Following an accident, NYC socialite Sarah Williams is forced to reevaluate her life goals. Is she ready to put away her judgements and pearls to descend into the subways of redemption? Or will she continue up the photo shopped elevator towards a lonely, bitter Park Avenue high rise?

Stefanie Sparks breathes satiric perfection into Sarah, with comedic actress Jenni Ruiza starring as her social opposite and unlikely supporter, Melinda. Annapurna Sriram and Andrea Moralesround out the cast as Sarah’s perfectly coiffed best “frenemies.” The film also features appearances by Phoebe Robinson (2 Dope Queens) and Cathy Curtin (Orange is the New Black), as well as other emerging female comedians.