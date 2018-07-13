Exclusive 1/1 Clip: A Disturbing Bath

Something has gone very, very wrong in the life of Lissa, played by Lindsey Shaw in 1/1. And that's very apparent in our exclusive clip.

According to the official synopsis, Lissa is "a 20-year-old girl in rural Pennsylvania who grapples with sex, drugs, love and loss." So what's the big problem? Read on:

"Lissa is on the verge of a new life. When a possible pregnancy forces her to take a hard look at her life, she realizes her excessive lifestyle must come to an end. Forced to deal with her pain without the benefit of numbing out, she returns to the source of her suffering to confront it, and in the process discovers the truth about a tragedy in her life."

Our clip features Lissa's dead-eyed, downcast reaction to the possibility of a pregnancy and her knee-jerk emotional turn into darkness. Shaw has just come off a long run on TV's Pretty Little Liars, which, admittedly, I've never seen, but she was bright and very engaging in the comedy Temps. Here she looks to have fully embraced her role as a disturbed young woman.

Jeremy Phillips wrote and directed. Judd Nelson and Dendrie Taylor also star. The soundtrack was written and produced by the Australian-American rock band, LIARS. 1/1 will premiere next Tuesday, July 17 on VOD -- here's a pre-sale link to iTunes -- and DVD/Blu-ray.

Check out the clip below, as well as the full trailer.

