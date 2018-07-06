Eureka Entertainment: SALVADOR, WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION, more Jackie Chan!

Oliver Stone's oft-overlooked political thriller Salvador is set to join the Masters of Cinema series on 17 September, as part of another impressive line-up of titles announced by Eureka! Entertainment. Released in 1986 but eclipsed by Stone’s other film from that year, Platoon, Salvador stars James Woods in an Oscar-nominated role as a sleazy photojournalist covering the horrors of the civil war in El Salvador in 1980, while Jim Belushi and John Savage offer excellent support.
Billy Wilder returns to the MoC once again with Witness For The Prosecution. Adapted from Agatha Christie’s hit play, the film stars Charles Laughton, Tyrone Power, Marlene Dietrich and Elsa Lanchester in a thrilling courtroom mystery riddled with surprise revelations and shocking twists. It arrives in a dual-format release, on Blu-ray for the first time in the UK, on 10 September.
Jackie Chan returns once again in the action comedy City Hunter, inspired by the Japanese manga series, which arrives on Blu-ray in a stunning new 2K restoration on 17 September. Meanwhile, sexually-charged coming-of-age drama, The Butterfly Tree, starring Melissa George, comes to on Blu-ray on 24 September as part of Eureka’s boutique Montage Pictures line of contemporary world cinema favourites.
Finally, Spanish-language action thriller Rescue Under Fire gets a DVD release on 24 September, and marks the directorial debut of Adolfo Martinez, who previously worked as a storyboard artist on dozens of Hollywood blockbusters, from The Jungle Book and Oblivion to Superman Returns and Alien: Resurrection.
Check out the packshots and special features below.
DUAL FORMAT SPECIAL FEATURES:
1080p presentation of the film on Blu-ray (with a progressive encode on the DVD) | Optional 5.1 or uncompressed LPCM mono soundtracks | Optional English SDH subtitles | Feature length audio commentary with director Oliver Stone | An extensive archival interview with Oliver Stone at the BFI | A rarely heard, lengthy audio interview with Oliver Stone from 1986 | Into The Valley of Death (62 mins) – A documentary on the making of Salvador | Deleted and Extended scenes | Original theatrical trailer | A collector’s booklet featuring a new essay by critic and journalist Barry Forshaw; extracts from the film’s original press-book; and archival imagery | Reversible Sleeve
BLU-RAY SPECIAL FEATURES:
1080p presentation of the film on Blu-ray | Uncompressed LPCM mono soundtrack | Optional English SDH subtitles | New and exclusive feature length audio commentary by critic Kat Ellinger | Monocle and Cigars: Simon Callow on Charles Laughton in Billy Wilder’s Witness for the Prosecution | A new video interview with film scholar Neil Sinyard | Archival footage of Billy Wilder discussing Witness for the Prosecution with director Volker Schlöndorff | A collector’s booklet featuring new essays by film scholar Henry Miller and critic Philip Kemp; a letter from Agatha Christie to Billy Wilder; and rare archival imagery | Reversible Sleeve
BLU-RAY SPECIAL FEATURES:
Limited edition slipcase (First print run only) | Stunning 1080p presentation from a brand new 2K restoration | Original Cantonese mono audio track (also available in 5.1 presentation) | Optional English and Mandarin audio tracks | Interviews with Jackie Chan | Interview with director Wong Jing | Interview with stuntman and longtime member of Jackie Chan’s stunt team, Rocky Lai | The Jackie Chan Experience - an interview with Richard Norton | Evolution of a Fighter - an interview with Gary Daniels | Outtake montage | A Collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film (First print run only)
DUAL FORMAT SPECIAL FEATURES:
1080p presentation (with a progressive encode on the DVD) | DTS-HD MA 5.1 and LPCM Stereo soundtrack options | Optional English subtitles | Interviews with the cast & crew | 12-page collector’s booklet | Alternate Sleeve
