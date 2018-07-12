DON'T LEAVE HOME: Watch The Trailer For Michael Tully's Horror Flick

Don't Leave Home, directed and written by Michael Tully, will be hitting theaters and on VOD September 14th from Cranked Up Films. A new trailer was released earlier this week. We would like to share it with you now.

The modern gothic horror film had its world premiere at SXSW this past Spring and it obviously did not take long for it to be picked up for distribution in the States. It's last stop on its short festival run will be at the new North Bend Film Festival next month.

After recently unveiling her new sculptural exhibit on Irish urban legends, artist Melanie Thomas is contacted by Father Alistair Burke, a reclusive Irish priest who, legend has it, once painted the portrait of a young girl who later disappeared on the very day her image vanished from the painting. Now, summoned by Burke and his cohort to the Irish countryside for a special art commission, Melanie eagerly accepts the offer, never stopping to consider that some urban legends might be true. Being praised as “GET OUT with Catholic guilt in the Irish countryside” (Indiewire), DON’T LEAVE HOME proves that not all mysteries should be solved.

Don't Leave Home stars Anna Margaret Hollyman (Sleeping With Other People), Lalor Roddy ("Game of Thrones"), Helena Bereen (I Am Belfast), David McSavage (Robot Overlords), and Karrie Cox (Face 2 Face).