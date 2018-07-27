Apple Wants to Make Gilliam's TIME BANDITS Into a Series

This is a thing.

Time Bandits into a series. Deadline has announced that Apple is securing the rights to make Terry Gilliam's dark fantasy filminto a series.

Released in 1980, Time Bandits is a dark, irreverent adventure about imagination, bravery and the nature of our dreams. It follows the time-traveling adventures of an 11-year-old history buff named Kevin who, one night, stumbles on six dwarfs who emerge from his closet. They are former workers of the Supreme Being who have stolen a map that charts all the holes in the space-time fabric, using it to hop from one historical era to the next in order to steal riches. Throughout the movie, they meet various historical and fictional characters, including Napoleon Bonaparte and Robin Hood, while the Supreme Being simultaneously tries to catch up to them and retrieve the map.

Early Gilliam films have been thought to be near untouchable. They are what the American director built his directorial reputation on. He's rarely been able to eclipse these early films like Time Bandits, Brazil and The Adventures of Baron Munchausen. Despite anything we may say about Gilliam now, and there is a lot, these early films of his are cult film canon.

When Apple goes ahead with this series I hope they don`t `mess about with butterflies and daffodils` but `start with lasers, eight o'clock, Day One!`