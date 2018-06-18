HOVER Exclusive Clip: Never Touch Cleopatra Coleman's Tablet

SyFy Films is releasing Matt Osterman's sci fi thriller Hover in theaters on June 29, 2018 and VOD and Digital HD on July 3, 2018.

Screen Anarchy has been given an exclusive clip featuring Hover's lead and writer Cleopatra Coleman (The Last Man on Earth). Playing a care provider Claudia she takes exception to someone breaking into her, and God forbid, using her tablet. Have a look below.