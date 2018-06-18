HOVER Exclusive Clip: Never Touch Cleopatra Coleman's Tablet

SyFy Films is releasing Matt Osterman's sci fi thriller Hover in theaters on June 29, 2018 and VOD and Digital HD on July 3, 2018.
Screen Anarchy has been given an exclusive clip featuring Hover's lead and writer Cleopatra Coleman (The Last Man on Earth). Playing a care provider Claudia she takes exception to someone breaking into her, and God forbid, using her tablet. Have a look below.
HOVER takes place in the near future, where environmental strain has caused food shortages around the world. Technology provides a narrow path forward, with agricultural drones maximizing the yield from what land remains. Two compassionate care providers, Claudia (Coleman) and her mentor John (Craig muMs Grant), work to assist sick farmland inhabitants in ending their lives. After John dies under mysterious circumstances, a group of locals helps Claudia to uncover a deadly connection between the health of her clients and the technology they are using.