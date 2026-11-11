GUNMAN New Trailer: Don't Forget to Breathe

"Fantastically paced ... it whooshes by like a bullet."

So said our own Ard Vijn in his review, noting: "Cris Tapia Marchiori's thriller Gatillero, released internationally as Gunman ... turned out to be one of my favorite films at this year's festival."

Hailing from Argentina, the thriller's official synopsis sums up its appeal:

"In a Buenos Aires barrio ruled by drug cartels, disgraced ex-hitman Galgo exits prison stripped of his former power. Desperate to reclaim his lost standing, he accepts a demeaning job from his old boss to intimidate a local business owner.

"But what should be a thirty-second task explodes into a chaos of double-dealing and violence. Pursued by enemies and his past, Galgo must navigate a single night to reclaim his identity before time runs out."

Per the official release, Gunman won "the Young Jury Award at the 2025 Fant Bilbao Fantastic Film Festival and was nominated in an impressive 13 categories, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor (Sergio Podeley), at the 2025 Argentinean Film Critics Association Awards, and scored eight nominations at the 2025 Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences of Argentina."

You might say, 'well, that's all fine and dandy for people who attend film festivals, but what about me, a home-bound genre film fan'? Happily, Gunman will land on Blu-ray™ and DVD exclusively through Amazon® on February 16.

For a taste of what's to come, check out the new trailer below. And don't forget to breathe.