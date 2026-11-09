GENTLE MONSTER Review: Léa Seydoux Gives a Magnificent Performance in a Family-Shattering Drama

"There is no instant off button for love," Léa Seydoux incredulously tells her mother in Gentle Monster when questioned about how she can still love her husband.

Therein lies the central thesis of Marie Kreutzer's Cannes Competition title. Wives and children become collateral damage when men's indiscretions are uncovered.

Léa Seydoux's Lucy Weiss lives an idyllic life of domestic bliss with her husband, Philip, and their nine-year-old son, Johnny, in the German countryside. When Philip is charged with an unspeakable crime, there is no recourse. Fight it as she might, it inevitably means the end of Lucy's marriage and domestic life.

Kreutzer's Gentle Monster offers no solutions to family-shattering calamities but only the possibility of self-forgiveness. Anchoring it all is the magnificent central performance, with Léa Seydoux as vulnerable and self-effacing as she's ever been.

Kreutzer stages an extended 15-minute prologue with the Weiss family to get the audience invested before the police raid their house. Lucy is a musician who performs modernized, deconstructed versions of love songs. Philip (Laurence Rupp) is a talented photographer currently slumming it doing TV work.

It is a mixed household: she's French, he's Austrian, and they live in Germany; their conversations freely move between German, French and English, often in the middle of a sentence. Lucy and Philip make love tenderly and play with Johnny (Malo Blanchet) on a trampoline. Philip comes off not badly, as a handsome, athletic man who is a loving husband and a doting father.

But even this bucolic interlude is curdled in retrospect once the charges against Philip come to light. Kreutzer pans from the frequently shirtless Philip to Johnny in the same shot. Philip films his wife and son with his camcorder, sometimes with his son without a shirt on. One scene is especially provocative: Philip, full-frontal, chases after Johnny, though Rupp does not appear with Blanchet in the same shot in this state. The next scene, which implies Philip has Johnny in his lap while naked, is shown only from the waist up, but is nevertheless horrifying and upsetting once we learn what Philip has been accused of.

Kreutzer essentially puts the audience in Lucy's shoes. Every commonplace moment of family life suddenly seems tinged with terror. When Lucy learns of the charges, she instantly bolts with Johnny to decamp with her mother Eloise (Catherine Deneuve).

Seydoux's unassuming openness grounds the audience in Lucy's bafflement: she cannot quite believe that, just like that, life as she knew it is over. Then begin the recriminations and Lucy's humiliation at having never suspected anything and been hoodwinked. That is part of Kreutzer's point: how can you ever know what's going on in anyone's mind, browsing history, or password-protected devices?

Lucy is traumatized by the notion that her son might have been attacked and starts second-guessing everything: were his childhood nightmares because of his father? Will he grow up a damaged child? She asks Eloise if she thinks there's anything wrong with Johnny and has him undergo a psychological evaluation. Latent in Seydoux's performance is the horror that, barring a confession from Philip himself, which would never be forthcoming because of legal jeopardy, she'll never know and will have to live with that.

Seydoux brings heft and weight to Lucy's plight, exploring it far more expansively than Kreutzer's rote construction and dramaturgical design provide for. There are several scenes in which Lucy rationalizes what happened with her husband and downplays it through self-delusion. But Seydoux is able to convey that in wordless moments through her performance alone. While Seydoux makes light work of histrionic shouting and crying scenes, such sequences are only needed for lesser actors to convey their interior lives; Seydoux has never needed such crutches.

Disconcertingly, Kreutzer adds an entire B-storyline centered on Elsa (Jella Haase), the policewoman investigating Philip. It is yet another didactic narrative about an abusive man, this time Elsa's retired father, who sexually assaults his nurse, Natalia (Patrycja Ziółkowska). Kreutzer only seems to be highlighting the hypocrisy of the system in which Elsa can hunt men like Philip in her job while still excusing her dad's behavior. Philip's parents also reject the accusations against him out of hand.

The point seems to be to establish the movie's theme doubly, if not triply: you can be ambivalent about unforgivable acts when they are committed by those you love. All the subplot ultimately does, however, is pull us away from Seydoux, to the film's detriment.

Laurence Rupp, playing an impossible character who can elicit no sympathy from the audience, is terrific. He at no point demands your solicitude, but he ably conveys the baffling compartmentalization that men like Philip are capable of.

Seydoux has been justly singled out for hosannas for her exemplary and immersive humanism in the lead role, but Rupp deserves his flowers too. As a top-notch Euro production, tech credits are excellent, including Judith Kaufmann's cinematography and Oscar-winning composer Camille's musical score. Seydoux learned to play the piano for the role and performs all of Lucy's concert renditions herself.

Gentle Monster, whose title refers to Philip's online username, GentleMonster87, is ultimately a well-performed drama about unsavory, unpleasant subject matter. No apology or explanation is offered for why men like Philip operate as they do. Watch it for the emotive purity of Seydoux's performance as a wife and mother left adrift, picking up the pieces of her broken life.

Léa Seydoux is the ideal movie star, as talented as she's beautiful. Her unsparing commitment to emotional acuity and truth elevates Gentle Monster into a drama well worth watching.

Gentle Monster makes its Netflix premiere on Sunday, November 18, 2026, after a brief theatrical run.