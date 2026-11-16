It is possible to have infinite love for someone and a lot of hate towards them at the same time. 'Strange' behaviour can seem at once exhausting, selfish, and a sign of great pain. We've come a long way as a society in understanding issues of mental health, but the human brain is still such a mystery, and too often it is impossible to know when loving someone means you need to send them away.

Blue Heron, the feature debut of Canadian filmmaker Sophy Romvari, has received widespread critical and audience acclaim since its premiere at Locarno last year, and I am here to add to that praise. Loosely based on her own family experience, this drama of love, pain, anger, frustration, viewed through the eyes of a young girl and then her adult self, as she sees her parents try to help her eldest brother through his mental health crisis. It's a film that creates combines personal cinema, family drama, and an almost lo-fi sci fi ghost story into a deeply moving story.

Sasha (Eylul Guven) and her family — Mother (Iringó Réti), Father (Ádám Tompa), eldest brother Jeremy (Edik Beddoes) and brothers Henry and Felix — have moved to a new home on Vancouver Island. They spend the summer getting to know the area, with Mother taking the children on daily nature adventures, while Father works from home. Except that Sasha, who is the eyes and ears of the film, notices, something is wrong with Jeremy.

Several years older than his siblings, and the child of a previous relationship his mother had, he rarely speaks, and acts out in strange and sometime dangerous ways: lying on the front porch for hours pretending to be dead, climbing on the roof, and at one point, getting arrested for stealing. His parents don't know what to do. They give him discipline, but also love; they reach out to social services to see what help can be given, but are frustrated with the lack of answers. Jeremy seems uninterested in making friends, and summertime means too much time to find more trouble. And there are the younger children to consider.

Experiencing this world through the eyes of Sasha, we have that child's perspective that observes what is being said and done, without all the necessary context. Sometimes, Jeremy seems a typical teen just rebelling against authority; other times, we can sense the deep pain that he seems unable to express except through this troubling behaviour. Sasha herself at times experiences her own troubles, but is leanring how to deal with them, perhaps by seeing how Jeremy hurts himself and their parents, she doesn't want to follow his example. As the only girl in the family, she seems attuned to her mother in a way her brothers aren't, and thus more attuned to Jeremy and the pain he causes himself and his parents.

Jeremy's room is covered in maps of his own making; some perhaps of real places, others of fantasy lands of his invention. Is this his way of trying to map his own mental and emotional state, of trying to find the answers for himself, of what is making him behave as he does? Halfway through the film, the story shifts some decades into the future, as the now adult Sasha (Amy Zimmer) is making a film about her brother. She gathers a group of psychologists and social workers to go over her brother's file, asking what would be done today, with advances in health and better information. The results are at once angering and sad: yes, the system at the time failed Jeremy, but also, there is still so little understood, that even today, what could be done to help him is not clear.

The world of child Sasha feel like the divide between the analogue and digital worlds: Dad has a digital home movie camera to document the sweet moments of the family, when Jeremy seems to fit right in and wants to make his siblings happy. And Mom takes photos with the analogue camera, that adult Sasha later looks through as she tries to understand what happened. This is right in Romvari's wheelhouse as a filmmaker, the blend of documentary and drama that showcases how art is never far from the artist, and that in making a story that is personal, the only way to do it is by placing a surrogate of yourself in the story, not as ego, but as a type of student in working through what can be learned, or at least accepted.

Romvari's focused filmmaking and focus on Sasha's perspective let the audience have an intimacy with the family that pierces straight into the heart. This is aided by the performances; Zimmer, Rémi and Tompa are all actors with experience that they bring to the weight of their character's situations and emotional flux. But it is the two younger performances that are outstanding: Guven, as the young Sasha, is wide beyond her years in a way shown as both natural and forced through the strain on the family, and Beddoes is a revelation as Jeremy, never quite allowing the audience to understand him, so we can't help but have that kind of desperate love for him that makes us so angry at what he does, and also refuse to give up on him.

Blue Heron perhaps seeks to find answers, but learns that sometimes there will be no firm resolution, that sometimes forgiveness and letting go come from accepting that there will always be sorrow and regret. And that love might not win all the battles, but it is still the best defence and memory.

Special Features

This release of Blue Heron is part of the new Criterion Premieres division, a selection of new releases, so it's a little light on special features. However, what is included, is very complementary to the film. The tranfers of image and sound is well done (as always), there's a trailer, English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing, and it's available as both a Blu-ray or DVD.

An interview with Romvari in which she discusses her family history, her journey to film in part through her father (who had been a cinematographer in Hungary), and her methods for creating her stories, is complemented by her award-winning short film, Still Processing. Alongside a short text by Beatrice Loayza as something of an introduction, it might be worth reading, the essay, then watching the film, then the extras.