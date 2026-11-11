AS GOOD AS DEAD 2: Official Trailer and Key Art Smash

Michael Jai White wrote himself a redemption story in As Good as Dead (2022). Four years later, he puts his character into a buddy picture with none other than Tom Berenger for the sequel. And the official trailer smashes, a great combo of action and humor.

Now a DEA Agent, Bryant (Michael Jai White) must team up with the mob boss he busted (Tom Berenger). What follows looks like a rollicking road trip, with plenty of pit stops for action. Here's the official synopsis:

"After his Mexico assassins fail to eliminate DEA Agent Bryant Powell (Michael Jai White), Sonny Kilbane (Tom Berenger) is put on the hit list by his deep state former partners. Bryant must now break his former enemy out of prison and get him to safety, so he can testify, with assassins hot on their tails both north and south of the border."

The film debuts December 11 in theaters, On Demand, and On Digital. Watch the trailer below and place your pre-orders now.