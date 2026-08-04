HAUNTED HEIST:Tiffany Haddish, Andrew "King Bach" Bachelor, Karlous Miller and Rel Howery Star in Horror Comedy. Available on Digital August 4 and on DVD September 15

When a reunion trip turns into a robbery, four friendsdiscover the mansion’s owners—ghosts from the 1950s—never left. Trapped by the spirits planning a demonic sacrifice, the friends must battle supernatural terror to survive the night.

Tiffany Haddish, Andrew “King Bach” Bachelor, Karlous Miller, and Rel Howery take the lead in the horror comedy, Haunted Heist. This is Howery's directorial debut and Saban Films/Sony Pictures are releasing it on Digital on August 4th and on DVD September 15th, 2026. Ari Dayan and Brett Gelman also star.

Check out the trailer below.