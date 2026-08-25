Breda 2026: Prepare For Pests, Poop And Performances
This year, the festival's main theme is, as the festival poster above attests, "Simply the Pest". And that means a number of great films new and old will be shown about waves of icky animals. Expect classics like Ticks, Slither, Cronenberg's The Fly, Night of the Creeps, Slugs and Bruno Mattei's completely bonkers Rats: Night of Terror.
Thursday will be "Toilet Thursday" with lavatory-centric genre titles like Flush and Scared Shitless. Tying both themes nicely together with a brown ribbon will be Noboru Iguchi's Zombie Ass: Toilet of the Dead. Other festival sections focus on Belgian splatter films, there is a queer cinema section, and as always there will be lots and lots of music and performance artists. Oh, and the festival brews its own beer! Always a delight...
Turkish director Can Evrenol is a special guest this year, with most of his films in the program, like the fantastic Baskin, his action thriller Sayara and his recent remake of The Coffee Table, called The Turkish Coffee Table.
So if you're not afraid to get your eyes dirty, go to Breda, catch the festival bug, drink the beer, and let's all have a merry time!
Check out the Full Programme here.
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