In the Netherlands, the film festival season is upon us. Every few weeks there will be another big film festival, and kicking off the pack this coming weekend is Breda's B-Film, Underground and Trash Film Festival, known as BUT for short. Running from the 26th till the 30th of August, expect Breda to be the center of questionable (but nonetheless great) taste.This year, the festival's main theme is, as the festival poster above attests, "Simply the Pest". And that means a number of great films new and old will be shown about waves of icky animals. Expect classics like, Cronenberg'sand Bruno Mattei's completely bonkersThursday will be "Toilet Thursday" with lavatory-centric genre titles likeand. Tying both themes nicely together with a brown ribbon will be Noboru Iguchi's. Other festival sections focus on Belgian splatter films, there is a queer cinema section, and as always there will be lots and lots of music and performance artists. Oh, and the festival brews its own beer! Always a delight...Turkish director Can Evrenol is a special guest this year, with most of his films in the program, like the fantastic, his action thrillerand his recent remake of, calledSo if you're not afraid to get your eyes dirty, go to Breda, catch the festival bug, drink the beer, and let's all have a merry time!