BloodStream in September: New Movies Every Day, And The Entire Severin Films Catalog

If there was ever a time to sign up for BloodStream this is it!

BloodStream is adding 48 titles across 30 days with no gaps, marking a catalogue expansion to coincide with Severin Films’ 20th anniversary. A new title hits the platform every day, covering slashers, giallo, creature features, folk horror, and regional independent films. This rollout updates the streaming library for both long-time fans and new viewers.

The schedule includes four genre documentaries spaced throughout the month to focus on cult cinema history. The lineup begins September 1st with Kier-La Janisse’s Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched: A History of Folk Horror, followed by Backstage: The Making of The Theatre Bizarre on September 8th. The series continues with Inferno Rosso: Joe D'Amato on the Road of Excess on September 16th and concludes September 28th with Mancunian Man: The Legendary Life of Cliff Twemlow.

Alongside the daily releases, the update introduces over 300 titles from the Severin Films vault. This collection includes films such as The Changeling, Cemetery Man, Santa Sangre, The Day of the Beast, The Church, and The Sect. The library addition also features cult titles including Anthropophagous, Patrick, Turkey Shoot, Vampyros Lesbos, and Psychomania.

It all begins on September 1st, with John Carpenters' sci-fi comedy Dark Star, Corrado Farina's horror drama They Have Changed Their Face and the aformentioned folk horror doc, Woodlands Dark and Day Bewitched: A History of Folk Horror.

All dates below are release dates. The Severin catalog arrives on top of the titles listed here. Hit the links in the article to sing up today.