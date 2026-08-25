BloodStream in September: New Movies Every Day, And The Entire Severin Films Catalog
If there was ever a time to sign up for BloodStream this is it!
BloodStream is adding 48 titles across 30 days with no gaps, marking a catalogue expansion to coincide with Severin Films’ 20th anniversary. A new title hits the platform every day, covering slashers, giallo, creature features, folk horror, and regional independent films. This rollout updates the streaming library for both long-time fans and new viewers.
The schedule includes four genre documentaries spaced throughout the month to focus on cult cinema history. The lineup begins September 1st with Kier-La Janisse’s Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched: A History of Folk Horror, followed by Backstage: The Making of The Theatre Bizarre on September 8th. The series continues with Inferno Rosso: Joe D'Amato on the Road of Excess on September 16th and concludes September 28th with Mancunian Man: The Legendary Life of Cliff Twemlow.
Alongside the daily releases, the update introduces over 300 titles from the Severin Films vault. This collection includes films such as The Changeling, Cemetery Man, Santa Sangre, The Day of the Beast, The Church, and The Sect. The library addition also features cult titles including Anthropophagous, Patrick, Turkey Shoot, Vampyros Lesbos, and Psychomania.
It all begins on September 1st, with John Carpenters' sci-fi comedy Dark Star, Corrado Farina's horror drama They Have Changed Their Face and the aformentioned folk horror doc, Woodlands Dark and Day Bewitched: A History of Folk Horror.
All dates below are release dates. The Severin catalog arrives on top of the titles listed here. Hit the links in the article to sing up today.
Tue, Sept 1Dark StarThey Have Changed Their FaceWoodlands Dark and Days Bewitched: A History of Folk HorrorWed, Sept 2I Know Exactly How You DieYou Bury Your OwnThu, Sept 3NightmareKiller ThongThe BarnThe Barn IIFri, Sept 4ParalysisLast FlightSat, Sept 5All That RemainsVladSun, Sept 6Wet Paper BagMon, Sept 7Taryn Barker: Demon HunterDemon Hunter: Time 2 KillTue, Sept 8The Theatre BizarreBackstage: The Making of The Theatre BizarreWed, Sept 9Dr. QThe Return of Swamp ThingThu, Sept 10TotemFri, Sept 11GoldminePenanceSat, Sept 1230 GhostsBaba YagaSun, Sept 13Born of EarthMon, Sept 14The LodgeTue, Sept 15Razor Blade SmileVideo Diary of a Lost GirlWed, Sept 16Inferno Rosso: Joe D’Amato on the Road of ExcessThu, Sept 17Do Not OpenFri, Sept 18PoppersRandom 11Sat, Sept 19The Mask of SatanDisciplineSun, Sept 20Wild BeastsMon, Sept 21In My SkinTue, Sept 22The Rites of MayWed, Sept 23The EnchantedThu, Sept 24PsychomaniaFri, Sept 25What the Waters Left Behind: ScarsThe Legend of the FiveSat, Sept 26FrostThe MuseSun, Sept 27Echoes of FearMon, Sept 28Mancunian Man: The Legendary Life of Cliff TwemlowTue, Sept 29The Clones of Bruce LeeWed, Sept 30The Abandoned
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