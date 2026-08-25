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BloodStream in September: New Movies Every Day, And The Entire Severin Films Catalog

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (X)
BloodStream in September: New Movies Every Day, And The Entire Severin Films Catalog
If there was ever a time to sign up for BloodStream this is it!
 
BloodStream is adding 48 titles across 30 days with no gaps, marking a catalogue expansion to coincide with Severin Films’ 20th anniversary. A new title hits the platform every day, covering slashers, giallo, creature features, folk horror, and regional independent films. This rollout updates the streaming library for both long-time fans and new viewers.
 
The schedule includes four genre documentaries spaced throughout the month to focus on cult cinema history. The lineup begins September 1st with Kier-La Janisse’s Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched: A History of Folk Horror, followed by Backstage: The Making of The Theatre Bizarre on September 8th. The series continues with Inferno Rosso: Joe D'Amato on the Road of Excess on September 16th and concludes September 28th with Mancunian Man: The Legendary Life of Cliff Twemlow.
 
Alongside the daily releases, the update introduces over 300 titles from the Severin Films vault. This collection includes films such as The Changeling, Cemetery Man, Santa Sangre, The Day of the Beast, The Church, and The Sect. The library addition also features cult titles including Anthropophagous, Patrick, Turkey Shoot, Vampyros Lesbos, and Psychomania.
 
It all begins on September 1st, with John Carpenters' sci-fi comedy Dark Star, Corrado Farina's horror drama They Have Changed Their Face and the aformentioned folk horror doc, Woodlands Dark and Day Bewitched: A History of Folk Horror.
 
All dates below are release dates. The Severin catalog arrives on top of the titles listed here. Hit the links in the article to sing up today. 
 
Tue, Sept 1
Dark Star
They Have Changed Their Face
Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched: A History of Folk Horror
 
Wed, Sept 2
I Know Exactly How You Die
You Bury Your Own
 
Thu, Sept 3
Nightmare
Killer Thong
The Barn
The Barn II
 
Fri, Sept 4
Paralysis
Last Flight
 
Sat, Sept 5
All That Remains
Vlad
 
Sun, Sept 6
Wet Paper Bag
 
Mon, Sept 7
Taryn Barker: Demon Hunter
Demon Hunter: Time 2 Kill
 
Tue, Sept 8
The Theatre Bizarre
Backstage: The Making of The Theatre Bizarre
 
Wed, Sept 9
Dr. Q
The Return of Swamp Thing
 
Thu, Sept 10
Totem
 
Fri, Sept 11
Goldmine
Penance
 
Sat, Sept 12
30 Ghosts
Baba Yaga
 
Sun, Sept 13
Born of Earth
 
Mon, Sept 14
The Lodge
 
Tue, Sept 15
Razor Blade Smile
Video Diary of a Lost Girl
 
Wed, Sept 16
Inferno Rosso: Joe D’Amato on the Road of Excess
 
Thu, Sept 17
Do Not Open
 
Fri, Sept 18
Poppers
Random 11
 
Sat, Sept 19
The Mask of Satan
Discipline
 
Sun, Sept 20
Wild Beasts
 
Mon, Sept 21
In My Skin
 
Tue, Sept 22
The Rites of May
 
Wed, Sept 23
The Enchanted
 
Thu, Sept 24
Psychomania
 
Fri, Sept 25
What the Waters Left Behind: Scars
The Legend of the Five
 
Sat, Sept 26
Frost
The Muse
 
Sun, Sept 27
Echoes of Fear
 
Mon, Sept 28
Mancunian Man: The Legendary Life of Cliff Twemlow
 
Tue, Sept 29
The Clones of Bruce Lee
 
Wed, Sept 30
The Abandoned
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