THE WRONG GIRLS Trailer & Poster: Technicolour Stoner Comedy Caper

Stoner comedies, when they hit the right vibe, can work very well even fopr those who have no experience with or interest in a partiocular substance. It's an oddly relatable situation, when you are not quite in the right mind set, not quite in the same wavelength as everyone else, and everything is excagerrated or magical or weird.

Or in the case of The Wrong Girls, dangerous. The feature debut of producer and sceenwriter Dylan Meyer (XOXO, Moxie), starring Kristen Stewart, Alia Shawkat, LaKeith Stanfield, Tony Hale, Kate McKinnon, Genna Davis, and (deep breath) Seth Rogan and Kumail Nanjiani as the voices of two adorable squish-face cats, this seems to be the late summer comedy we will need.

Two codependent best friends living paycheck to paycheck and bong rip to bong rip get caught in a case of mistaken identity that throws their lives into chaos.

The film will be released from Neon on August 14th. Check out the trailer and poster below.