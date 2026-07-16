Popcorn Frights 2026 Second Wave: THE END OF OAK STREET Added, DRAG to Close

The frights are already popping in South Florida, in anticipation of the 12th edition of the Popcorn Frights Film Festival, which kicks off with a double bill of Yeon Sang-ho's highly-anticipated Colony, which will be paired with a 10th anniversary screening of the director's Train to Busan in a 4K restoration, as we have previously noted.

That was only the first wave, however. David Robert Mitchell's The End of Oak Street highlights the second wave, which will also feature horror icon William Sadler, fx legend Robert Kurtzman, and an all-night Wishmaster Wish-A-Thon.

Popcorn Frights will unfold from August 6-16, in-theater and virtually, nationwide. Read on for the official verbiage, courtesy of the festival.

"Tearing through the neighborhood is the hugely anticipated Warner Bros. Pictures feature THE END OF OAK STREET, the latest scare ride from acclaimed filmmaker David Robert Mitchell (IT FOLLOWS), starring Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor and produced by J.J. Abrams.

"After a mysterious cosmic event rips Oak Street from suburbia and transports their neighborhood to someplace unknown, the Platt family soon discovers that their very survival depends on them sticking together as they navigate their now unrecognizable surroundings.

"Popcorn Frights will immerse audiences in the world of Oak Street with a tricked out screening, themed games, special photo opportunities, and an open invitation to wear your best bitchin' '80s attire for an unforgettable night at the movies.

"The festival also celebrates the 30th anniversary of FROM DUSK TILL DAWN with writer and legendary FX artist Robert Kurtzman, who will unveil a brand-new restoration of the original short film that inspired Robert Rodriguez and Quentin Tarantino's cult vampire classic. Kurtzman will remain to conjure even more nightmares with a special screening of WISHMASTER, joined by the film's unforgettable Djinn himself, Andrew Divoff.

"But the terror doesn't end there. Following WISHMASTER, Popcorn Frights unleashes the WISH-A-THON--the ultimate overnight horror endurance event hosted by the WISHMASTER. Audiences will descend into an all-night cinematic marathon featuring a secret lineup of genre oddities, forgotten gems, and delirious cult favorites, all united by one sinister theme: wishes gone horribly wrong.

"The only guarantee? You'll be sitting in a movie theater... and you won't be sleeping. Even better, the event benefits the Make-A-Wish Foundation, with all ticket proceeds helping grant life-changing wishes for children facing critical illnesses.

"Attention all righteous dudes and babes! Death himself, William Sadler, joins the festival for a most triumphant celebration of the 35th anniversary of BILL & TED'S BOGUS JOURNEY, revisiting the beloved comedy that sent cinema's favorite slackers on a wildly unforgettable trip through Heaven and Hell.

"Sadler will also appear for a special screening of Frank Darabont's beloved Stephen King adaptation THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION, followed by an extended in-depth conversation with audiences.

"Summer camp gets gloriously deranged with a celebration of one of horror's most infamous cult classics, SLEEPAWAY CAMP. Scream queen Felissa Rose returns for a live commentary packed with behind-the-scenes stories, outrageous memories, and uncensored laughs as the madness unfolds on screen.

"Fans can also browse a pop-up video market filled with VHS treasures, DVDs, collectibles, and rare discoveries before Rose hosts the premiere of THE BARN PART III, the long-awaited finale to the beloved indie Halloween franchise.

"Headlining the festival's 16 newly announced feature premieres is the Closing Night presentation of DRAG, an outrageously original horror-thriller that crashes together serial-killer mayhem, razor-sharp comedy, and relentless chaos into one unforgettable ride. Featuring Lizzy Caplan in a fearless lead performance, a scene-stealing turn from John Stamos as a charming psychopath, and a pulse-pounding score by Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy, DRAG delivers blood-soaked insanity that demands to be experienced with a crowd.

"The newly announced lineup also includes some of the year's most daring and talked-about genre discoveries, including the SXSW Audience Award-winning supernatural chiller NEVER AFTER DARK, the genre-bending thriller BREEDER, the hauntingly beautiful South African folk horror HEN, and the U.S. premiere of the zombie-fueled Christmas horror-comedy UNHOLY NIGHT, alongside a lineup of fresh nightmares guaranteed to shock and awe.

"For horror fans beyond South Florida, the Popcorn Frights Virtual Program once again opens its crypt nationwide, bringing the festival's signature brand of fearless genre storytelling directly into homes across the country.

"This year's online lineup is led by the world premieres of the true-crime thriller HOLLOW GIRLS and the survival nightmare SAVAGE PREY, alongside the animated fever dream BIG CITY PIZZA, the wickedly funny BREAK A LEG, the unsettling CAT CAM, the neo-noir mystery THE DAUGHTERS OF THE DOMINO, the outrageous horror-comedy DEMONETIZE starring Doug Jones, haunted attraction documentary THE FRIGHT STUFF, genre-bending shocker LENORE, psychological horror tale LIFE AT SANDY'S, supernatural shocker NARCISA'S WILL, and the inventive thriller THE VANISHING TOUR.

"By the numbers, this year's festival will unveil 33 feature film premieres and 11 retro titles, including 5 world premieres, while showcasing bold and boundary-pushing horror from more than 10 countries, proving once again that fear is a universal language.

"Don't close your eyes just yet--a Third Wave of premieres and special events is still to come, promising even more carnage, chaos, and cinematic insanity!

Individual tickets and All-Access Badges for the in-theater experience--hosted at Savor Cinema Fort Lauderdale and Classic Gateway Theater--are now available. Virtual All-Access Passes can also be purchased for streaming access to the full digital lineup. To order an In-Theater All-Access VIP Badge, click here, to order a Virtual All-Access Pass, click here."

(All descriptions below courtesy of Popcorn Frights Film Festival.)

IN-THEATER FEATURE FILM LINEUP

The Barn Part III

Florida Premiere

United States | 2026 | 97 Min. | Dir. Justin M. Seaman

Years after the events of "The Barn Part II", the group still fears that the three evil ones will return to finish the harvest once and for all.

Breeder

Florida Premiere

United States | 2026 | 97 Min. | Dir. Alex Goyette

An eccentric poodle breeder lures a broke college student to her remote ranch with a promise of research funding. But, as he soon learns, there's a catch.

Drag

Southeast US Premiere

United States | 2026 | 86 Min. | Dirs. Raviv Ullman, Greg Yagolnitzer

Two burglars face disaster during a simple home heist when one suffers a back injury. As the clock ticks and pain sets in, their escape becomes increasingly chaotic before the owner's return.

The End of Oak Street

Special Presentation

United States | 2026 | 100 Min. | Dir. David Robert Mitchell

The Platt family bands together to navigate their new surroundings after a cosmic event transports their suburban neighborhood to someplace unknown.

Hen

North American Premiere

South Africa | 2025 | 108 Min. | Dir. Nico Scheepers

After a brutal massacre, a childless couple discover a feral boy locked inside a wooden chest on an isolated farm. They take the child in, only to discover that the boy carries an inexplicable affliction: an unseen force that drives those who love him toward madness and despair.

Never After Dark

Florida Premiere

Japan | 2026 | 105 Min. | Dir. Dave Boyle

A traveling psychic who helps lost souls cross over encounters a powerful entity at a remote house. While investigating its origins, she uncovers dark secrets and faces a deadly threat from an unexpected source.

Unholy Night

US Premiere

Canada | 2026 | 91 Min. | Dir. Michael Gabriele

A family's Christmas Eve dinner becomes a nightmare as Gino must protect his loved ones from his reanimated grandmother who crashes the celebration with murderous intent.

VIRTUAL FEATURE FILM LINEUP

Big City Pizza

Florida Premiere

United States | 2026 | 80 Min. | Dir. Dusty Saunders

As tension rises in the big city for the Omni Ball Championship, Boney, a skeleton pizza delivery man starts his shift.

Break a Leg

Southeast US Premiere

Australia | 2026 | 89 Min. | Dir. Kaitlyn Boyé

An aspiring actor arrives at the audition of his career-only to find himself locked in the theatre alongside fellow auditionee and disgraced former child actress.

Cat Cam

Southeast US Premiere

United States | 2026 | 95 Min. | Dir. Sara Werner

When two cat owners decide to put up pet cameras in their new home while they're away on a trip, they soon make a terrifying discovery as to why their cat has been acting so strange.

The Daughters of the Domino

Southeast US Premiere

United States | 2026 | 98 Min. | Dir. Jesse McAnally

A modern noir about a mother who must reunite with her estranged detective sister to find her missing teenage daughter.

Demonetize

East Coast Premiere

United States | 2026 | 96 Min. | Dir. Alexander Watson

Out-of-work television ghost hunters discover the key to getting their jobs back-and proving ghosts are real-is by working with the last group of people anyone would expect: Social Media Stars.

The Fright Stuff

Florida Premiere

United States | 2026 | 72 Min. | Dir. Mike Meyer

A deep dive into the life and times of the haunted attraction industry in the United States-the history, the people, the lasting imprint it's had on the culture.

Hollow Girls

World Premiere

United States | 2026 | 87 Min. | Dirs. Greg Swinson & Ryan Thiessen

Six teenage girls are lured by a classmate into a deadly trap, unraveling a shocking true-crime nightmare of jealousy, kidnapping, torture, and murder.

Lenore

East Coast Premiere

Australia | 2026 | 88 Min. | Dir. David Ward

When a controversial influencer suddenly disappears, a terminally online sycophant goes hunting for answers, but comes face-to-face with the monstrosity of his own sins.

Life at Sandy's

East Coast Premiere

United States-Norway | 2026 | 75 Min. | Dir. Aleksandra Hansen

A lonely American stuck in a small Norwegian town is lured in by the characters of a friendly sitcom with increasingly sinister intentions.

Narcisa's Will

Florida Premiere

Brazil | 2025 | 85 Min. | Dirs. Daniel Dias & Clarissa Appelt

A woman returns to her childhood mansion after her famous mother's death to sell it and split proceeds with her brother. While clearing the property, she uncovers unexpected family secrets.

Savage Prey

World Premiere

United Kingdom | 2026 | 90 Min. | Dir. David Ryan Keith

A year after her son vanishes without a trace in the remote Scottish Highlands, a grieving mother returns to the wilderness that stole him, refusing to let the mystery die.

The Vanishing Tour

East Coast Premiere

United States | 2026 | 91 Min. | Dir. Patrick Meaney

When a struggling band is carjacked and stranded in the desert, they seek shelter at a mysterious compound that houses a dangerous and otherworldly secret.

IN-THEATER RETRO LINEUP

Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey

35th Anniversary, 4K Restoration

United States | 1991 | 93 Min. | Dir. Peter Hewitt

A tyrant from the future creates evil android doubles of Bill and Ted and sends them back to eliminate the originals.

From Dusk Til Dawn

30th Anniversary Presentation

United States | 1996 | 108 Min. | Dir. Robert Rodriguez *

Presented with the original short film From Dusk Till Dawn.

Two criminals and their hostages unknowingly seek temporary refuge in a truck stop populated by vampires, with chaotic results.

The Shawshank Redemption

Special Event, 4K Restoration

United States | 1994 | 142 Min. | Dir. Frank Darabont

After a banker is sentenced to life in Shawshank Prison, he forms an unlikely friendship with a seasoned inmate and clings to hope amid cruelty and corruption.

Sleepaway Camp

Special Live Commentary Event

United States | 1983 | 84 Min. | Dir. Robert Hiltzik

Bunks and showers are a mad stabber's beat at a summer camp strictly for teens.

Wishmaster

Special Event

United States | 1997 | 90 Min. | Dir. Robert Kurtzman

A demonic djinn attempts to grant its owner three wishes, which will allow him to summon his brethren to Earth.

