EVIL FOLLOWS Trailer: What's in the Box? Possession Horror to Premiere on BloodStream Next Month (Exclusive)
We have your exclusive, first look at Brendan Rudnicki's possession horror, Evil Follows, which will premiere on the streaming platform, BloodStream, on Tuesday, August 4th. If you are a fan of possession horror flicks then you will want to check this one out next month.
A husband's fight to save his wife from a demonic possession that began the moment the dybbuk box chose her as its next host.
So, we will start with what a dybbuk box is. Because we do not know what that is either.
The Dybbuk box, or Dibbuk box, is an antique wine-cabinet claimed to be haunted by a dybbuk, a concept from Jewish mythology. The box drew attention when it was auctioned off on eBay by owner Kevin Mannis, who created a story featuring Jewish Holocaust survivors and paranormal claims as part of his eBay item description. Mannis' story was the inspiration for the 2012 horror film The Possession. In 2021, Mannis told Input magazine that the Dybbuk Box story was entirely fictional. (link)
The lesson to be learned? Do not open boxes. Specifically do not open boxes you buy off of eBay.
Everything you see here, from the poster, the still and the trailer have not touched human eyes until now.
BLOODSTREAM PREMIERES POSSESSION HORROR EVIL FOLLOWS AUGUST 4[Exclusive] The Horror Collective and BloodStream will release Brendan Rudnicki's supernatural horror Evil Follows on Tuesday, August 4, with an exclusive premiere on BloodStream alongside its TVOD debut.Written and directed by Brendan Rudnicki, Evil Follows is a chilling demonic-possession horror film steeped in folklore. A forgotten relic unleashes an ancient evil when Sarah opens a mysterious dybbuk box, inviting a relentless spirit into her life. As the possession grows more violent and reality begins to unravel, her husband races to uncover the box's cursed origins with the help of a renowned spiritualist. But defeating the entity will demand impossible sacrifices - and every moment brings Sarah closer to becoming its permanent vessel."After working with numerous distributors over the years, I continue coming back to Studio Dome and The Horror Collective," says filmmaker Brendan Rudnicki. "Their communication, transparency, and the insight they provide through the Studio Dome dashboard are unmatched. More importantly, they genuinely care about independent horror and the filmmakers behind it. It's always a pleasure working with Shaked and the entire team, and I'm excited to continue building our partnership with future releases.""We’ve worked with Brendan on releasing a number of his previous films," says Shaked Berenson, CEO of BloodStream and The Horror Collective, "and we’re excited to continue to work with him on EVIL FOLLOWS. His films have everything that horror fans want; he’s the real deal."The Horror Collective is a leading independent genre label dedicated to championing bold horror from emerging and established filmmakers around the world. BloodStream, the company's dedicated streaming platform, showcases a curated library of horror, cult cinema, thrillers, and exclusive premieres, connecting genre fans with the best in independent and mainstream horror.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.