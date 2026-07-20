EVIL FOLLOWS Trailer: What's in the Box? Possession Horror to Premiere on BloodStream Next Month (Exclusive)

Evil Follows, which will premiere on the streaming platform, We have your exclusive, first look at Brendan Rudnicki's possession horror,, which will premiere on the streaming platform, BloodStream , on Tuesday, August 4th. If you are a fan of possession horror flicks then you will want to check this one out next month.

A husband's fight to save his wife from a demonic possession that began the moment the dybbuk box chose her as its next host.

So, we will start with what a dybbuk box is. Because we do not know what that is either.

The Possession. In 2021, Mannis told Input magazine that the Dybbuk Box story was entirely fictional. ( The Dybbuk box, or Dibbuk box, is an antique wine-cabinet claimed to be haunted by a dybbuk, a concept from Jewish mythology. The box drew attention when it was auctioned off on eBay by owner Kevin Mannis, who created a story featuring Jewish Holocaust survivors and paranormal claims as part of his eBay item description. Mannis' story was the inspiration for the 2012 horror film. In 2021, Mannis told Input magazine that the Dybbuk Box story was entirely fictional. ( link

The lesson to be learned? Do not open boxes. Specifically do not open boxes you buy off of eBay.

Everything you see here, from the poster, the still and the trailer have not touched human eyes until now.