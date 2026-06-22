Tribeca 2026 Review: MEMORIZU, Tender, Quietly Beautiful Meditation About the Wonders of Everyday Life

Everything, every moment at any given time, can become a memory, as the hero of this film, Yuta (Tasuku Emoto), comes to gradually understand when he has to temporarily move in with his father-in-law, Makoto (Issey Ogata), to take care of him after an injury.

As Yuta’s wife, Yuki (Moeka Hoshi), and their daughter Hana stay in the city, he video chats or talks with them over the phone regularly, while also immersing himself in his current reality. Walking Makoto’s dog and handling routine tasks in the older man’s photo studio doesn’t make for a lot of entertainment. Still, it makes Yuta pay closer attention to the world around him.

Memorizu, which premiered at the 2026 Tribeca Festival and won the Best New Narrative Director Award, notably begins and ends with almost still-frame landscapes seen through someone’s eyes. Stillness becomes both an important aesthetic tool and a narrative principle of Miiku Sakanishi’s film, and for once, it isn’t viewed as a flaw. On the contrary, the idea of not moving for the sake of moving, of just being present in the moment and paying attention, is the force that drives this quietly impactful and beautiful film.

Just as the title of Sakanishi’s film suggests, this is largely a work about the nature of human memory, which is explored first and foremost through photographs that Makoto takes as part of his job and Yuta starts taking during his everyday walks. Curiously, photos, at least of a smartphone variety, traditionally get a bad reputation in cinema, often being portrayed as emotional laziness: trying to capture something, with a thought of revisiting it later, without actually experiencing it right here in the moment. Sakanishi’s take is exactly the opposite.

The process of taking pictures in Memorizu actually equals being, and it definitely means feeling. Every frame we see isn’t just about the landscape or a person it depicts: it’s about the thoughts that go through our heads when we see something we want to preserve, the stories we want to tell through them, and the myriad of emotional pangs. And it goes beyond just the photographs, as phone calls and messages also become conduits of meaningful connections that can transcend not only space, but also time.

The way Sakanishi weaves the story, making the audience immerse into his characters’ routine, everyday life experience, evokes thoughts of the works of many great authors, from Yasujirō Ozu to Wim Wenders’s Perfect Days. Still, Memorizu clearly shows that Sakanishi is an original and distinctive voice in his own right.

Where some authors might have given in to the urge to increase the narrative density, Sakanishi steadily keeps the slow-burning pace, with his static shots and the long stretches of silence between the characters. In the end, Memorizu goes beyond the bounds of traditional observational cinema, turning the very process of observation into involvement and participation.

The film enjoyed its world premiere at the 2026 Tribeca Festival. Visit the film's page at the official festival site.