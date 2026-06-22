Tribeca Coverage Comedies International Features Festival Interviews Weird News NIFFF 2026

THE OUTER THREAT Trailer Debut: Indie Sci-fi Thriller on Digital and VOD Next Month

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (X)
THE OUTER THREAT Trailer Debut: Indie Sci-fi Thriller on Digital and VOD Next Month
Hot on the heels of a major studio release of another movie about the discovery of aliens the indies are looking for anyone who still has a hankering for a combination of alien & government conspiracy theories﻿, with a healthy dose of explosions and car chases. Cue The Outer Threat, the feature film debut from Toronto-based producer William Woods. 
 
Woods's debut will be available on digital platforms and VOD on July 10th from Quiver Distribution. You will find the trailer for their flick, down below. 
 
THE OUTER THREAT
 
Starring 
 
Constance Wu, Mark O’Brien and William Fichtner
 
﻿Written and Directed by William Woods
 
Available on Digital Platforms and VOD on Friday, July 10th
 
After making a groundbreaking extraterrestrial discovery, astrophysicists Daniel and Michelle are forced to flee from home with their family — pursued through the countryside by a relentless and anonymous assailant. As their flight unfolds, the line between cosmic revelation and human paranoia blurs, leading to a tense and emotional confrontation that challenges the boundaries of understanding, science, and survival.
 
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.

Around the Internet

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy
All content © 2004-2026 ScreenAnarchy LLC.