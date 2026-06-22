THE OUTER THREAT Trailer Debut: Indie Sci-fi Thriller on Digital and VOD Next Month

Hot on the heels of a major studio release of another movie about the discovery of aliens the indies are looking for anyone who still has a hankering for a combination of alien & government conspiracy theories﻿, with a healthy dose of explosions and car chases. Cue The Outer Threat, the feature film debut from Toronto-based producer William Woods.

Woods's debut will be available on digital platforms and VOD on July 10th from Quiver Distribution. You will find the trailer for their flick, down below.