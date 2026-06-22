THE OUTER THREAT Trailer Debut: Indie Sci-fi Thriller on Digital and VOD Next Month
Hot on the heels of a major studio release of another movie about the discovery of aliens the indies are looking for anyone who still has a hankering for a combination of alien & government conspiracy theories, with a healthy dose of explosions and car chases. Cue The Outer Threat, the feature film debut from Toronto-based producer William Woods.
Woods's debut will be available on digital platforms and VOD on July 10th from Quiver Distribution. You will find the trailer for their flick, down below.
THE OUTER THREATStarringConstance Wu, Mark O’Brien and William FichtnerWritten and Directed by William WoodsAvailable on Digital Platforms and VOD on Friday, July 10thAfter making a groundbreaking extraterrestrial discovery, astrophysicists Daniel and Michelle are forced to flee from home with their family — pursued through the countryside by a relentless and anonymous assailant. As their flight unfolds, the line between cosmic revelation and human paranoia blurs, leading to a tense and emotional confrontation that challenges the boundaries of understanding, science, and survival.
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