Neuchatel 2026: Genre Fest Kicks Off Next Week

Due to kick off next Friday, 3 July, the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival announced its program a couple days ago, and it is very, very good.

In their own words, they are "the only Swiss festival dedicated to genre films. ... The event is mainly devoted to a specific film genre: fantasy. This main theme is complemented by two others: digital creation and Asian cinema."

Opening night will feature Yuen Woo-ping's truly awesome action-adventure Blades of the Guardians -- see our review by Rino Li, alongside Emin Alper's Salvation, described thusly:

"When two clans dispute the same land, old resentments resurface. In Anatolia, rising tensions push the protagonists into irrationality. Between dreamlike episodes and religious sermons, strong winds disrupt a fragile balance. From isolation to possession, how far can the downward spiral lead the region? Emin Alper draws inspiration here from a real-life incident that shook Turkey in 2009."

As one of eight official media partners, we will be publishing daily guides to the program, with links to our reviews, where available. You can bookmark this page for all our updates. The festival will run from 3-11 July.