Genndy Tartakovsky to Create CONAN THE BARBARIAN Animated Series

Conan the Barbarian animated series. Great news this morning from TheWrap if you are a fan of animator and showrunner Genndy Tartakovsky. Tartakovsky announced, via a video message at Annecy, that he will executive produce and be the showrunner on his long-gestating pitch to make aanimated series.

After finding love in the pirate queen, Bêlit, a battle-hardened Conan defies gods, fate and even death to save her from a dark sorcery that threatens to destroy everything.

Likely bolstered by the success of his Emmy-winning series, Primal, which runs along a similar vein, this idea of doing a Conan series has been on Tartakovsky's mind since 2008! Still, it will be a while until this series sees the light of day as it just entered development. "... Tartakovsky joked that maybe he’d be able to share some animatics next year and some rough animation the year after that."

Tartakovsky will make the series with Cartoon Network Studios and it will stream on Prime Video when complete.