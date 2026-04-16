SPEED DEMON: This Train is Going to Hell, But Not if This Nun Has Anything to Say About it

Travelling in inescapable tubes mounted on wheels or wings at high velocities always has its perils. Noisy kids. Bumpy rides. Below average meal service. Passengers who take of their shoes? (shudder).

But what if, what if, you find yourself on a cross-border train ride when all of a sudden the passengers start getting possessed by a demon? That's the premise of John Keeyes's horror flick, Speed Demon, which was picked up by Maverick Film and Complex Corp for a theatrical, on demand and digital release at the end of May, on the 31st.

When Father Novak and Sister Lu board a train from Montreal to New York City, they weren’t prepared for the danger and evil that would pursue them. After the train is taken over by the demon Asmodeus, Father Novak and Sister Lu must battle possessed passengers on a runaway train with Sister Lu forced to overcome her faltering faith and perform the first exorcism done by a nun.

The full announcement follows.

MAVERICK FILM & COMPLEX CORP ACQUIRE “SPEED DEMON” Starring Katie Cassidy and William H. Macy Maverick Film and Complex Corp have acquired the anticipated horror film, SPEED DEMON. The film will be released in theaters, on demand and digital on May 31, 2026. Written by Domenico Salvaggio (Die), the film was directed by Jon Keeyes (The Cult Killer), SPEED DEMON stars Katie Cassidy (A Nightmare on Elm Street*) and William H. Macy (Fargo). “Speed Demon delivers exactly what you want from the horror genre,” said Maverick Film President Richard Switzer. “Jon Keeyes keeps the tension high throughout, Katie Cassidy delivers a terrific performance, and William H. Macy brings an added level of gravitas. It’s a strong film we’re excited for audiences to see.” In SPEED DEMON, when Father Novak and Sister Lu board a train from Montreal to New York City, they weren’t prepared for the danger and evil that would pursue them. After the train is taken over by the demon Asmodeus, Father Novak and Sister Lu must battle possessed passengers on a runaway train with Sister Lu forced to overcome her faltering faith and perform the first exorcism done by a nun. "SPEED DEMON is an intensely fun horror movie. It's got a strong story, demons, action, plenty of special effects, and truly unique characters,” said Keeyes. “Getting to work with Katie Cassidy and William H. Macy was a complete joy. Bill was incredible as our Father Novak, and such a professional, bringing a real heart to the character. And Katie nailed it as a nun who has lost her faith, struggles with addictions, and must overcome her past in order to become this kickass warrior nun." Cassidy, Cecil Chambers (Bunker) and Vanessa Coifman (Unthinkable) produced the film with Switzer, Ian Niles (Lie Hard), Andy Thompson (Enemy Lines), James Norrie (The Void), Nina Kolokouri (The Void), Stephen Huszar (Unsinkable), Daniel Ford Beavis (Last Train to Fortune), Kevin Paulhus (Blended Christmas), Bayann Oluyadi, Saleem Elmasri (Bunker), Clay Pecorin (To Catch A Killer), Jonathan Marques, John Marques (Prayer and Reflection), and Tyler W. Konney (May December) serving as executive producers. Switzer negotiated the deal with Essential Film Group on behalf of the filmmakers.

* 2010 Nightmare on Elm Street