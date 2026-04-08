Shudder Announces Acquisition of Three Titles Ahead of Overlook Screenings: PARASOMNIA, GOODY GOODY And NEW GROUP

The films are James Ross II's debut feature film, Parasomnia, Raymond Creamer's film, Goody Goody, and Yuta Shimotsu's New Group. Goody Goody will be having its world premiere at the festival. JHorror New Group has been dazzling audiences since its premiere at Beyond Fest back in the Summer. Parsomnia began its festival tour at FrightFest in October.

All three titles are set to be released by the streamer by the end of year.

First up is “Parasomnia,” written and directed by James Ross II, and starring Jasmine Mathews, RJ Brown, Sally Stewart, Stephen Barrington and Danny Brown. Per the official synopsis, “Parasomnia” is about “Riley, a young woman tormented by night terrors and a past of unresolved tragedy. When her best friend is the latest to go missing, she begins to suspect the demonic figure lurking in her sleep has crossed over into the real world.”

“It’s hard to put in words how excited I am for my debut feature film to have a home at Shudder,” Ross II said of the acquisition. “They’re absolutely legendary to me as a horror fan and to hear their enthusiasm for ‘Parasomnia”s story and scares means the world. I can’t wait to hear all the screams when we play at Overlook!”

Also acquired by Shudder is “Goody Goody,” written and directed by Raymond Creamer, and starring Colleen Foy, Samantha Robinson and Zoe Renee. Per the official logline, “Lulled into a necessary sense of comfort during a long home birth process, expecting parents and their midwife begin to realize something may be horribly wrong. A blizzard rages outside, trapping the family in their home as increasingly sinister complications arise.”

“I’m obsessed with ghost stories and folklore so I wanted this project to have a campfire tale or storybook quality to it,” Creamer said in a statement. “The cast is extraordinary and working with Shudder has been a dream come true. I really hope horror fans get cozy and maybe light a couple candles when they give it a watch.”

“New Group” is written and directed by Yûta Shimotsu (“Best Wishes to All”), and starring Yuzu Aoki and Pierre Taki. The film concerns “High school student Ai sees her world collapse when a strange cult-like mentality gradually turns people around her into mindless followers who can transform simple gymnastics routines into a nightmarish dance of death.”