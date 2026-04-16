THE AWAKENING (El Despertar): The Posthumous Work of Director Jaime Osorio Marquez to Premiere at Guadalajara

There is an inherit sadness that comes with anticipating a film when someone involved in the creative process will not be around to receive the accolades they deserve.

Today we are introducing you to a Colombian horror film called The Awakening (El Despertar), from writer-director Jaime Osorio Marquez (The Squad, The Sacrifice) a director we have spoken about on these pages in recent years.

The film follows an elite military unit deployed to the jungle to eliminate a strategic target; however, the mission takes a dark turn as the soldiers face supernatural forces that force them into a desperate fight for their lives. The operation spirals into a nightmare when the team unknowingly encroaches upon the territory of Mobuya, the protective spirit of a sacred site. Trespassing into this zone carries devastating consequences, echoing a tragedy that, centuries ago, consumed an expedition of Spanish conquistadors at the hands of the same implacable force.

Sadly, Osorio passed away back in 2021, after creating and filming this new film. The production company behind the project, Rhayuela Films, and director José Luis Rugeles Gracia completed the film in Osorio's absence and are ready to present it at the Guadalajara International Film Festival.

The Awakening below the official announcement. The Awakening has already sold to multiple territories. As of this morning Check out a small gallery of stills frombelow the official announcement.has already sold to multiple territories. As of this morning Variety broke the news moments ago that the fine folks at Well Go USA is among those who have acquired the movie.