THE MILLION DOLLAR BET Trailer: Running for the Money

I've only been to Las Vegas once, but it was enough to witness room after room of people drawn into the world of gambling; whether they be sitting at a slot machine for hours on end, in a monotonous routine, or experiencing the rare highs and frequent lows of the card games, it's not hard to understand how someone might get swept up in a moment of brief success to make a promise that maybe they can't keep. Austrian filmmaker Thomas Woschitz explores just such as person in his third feature, The Million Dollar Bet.

Inspired by true events, The Million Dollar Bet follows Hank, a Las Vegas gambler who wagers one million dollars that he can run three marathons in 24 hours. As exhaustion, injury, and doubt close in, his body begins to fail and his closest friendship is pushed to the limit. With the city watching and everything on the line, Hank must decide whether winning is worth losing himself. A gripping, high-stakes story of obsession, loyalty, and the price of never walking away.

Starring Douglas Smith (Big Little Lies, Big Love), Justin Cornwell (The Umbrella Academy) and Kristen Lee Gutoskie (The Handmaid's Tale), the film, released by Persimmon, will be out on demand on April 26th. Check out the trailer below.