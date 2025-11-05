RIVER: Independent Film Company and Shudder Acquire Joshua Giuliano's Debut Survival Slasher

Independent Film Company and Shudder have acquired Joshua Giuliano's (pictured above) debut feature film, a survival slasher called River. The flick is currently in post, and Independent will introduce it to buyers at the upcoming AFM. The company plans on doing its own theatrical release, but no date was shared today.

River is based on Giuliano's short film In Sound We Live Forever, which received a special mention from the Fantasia International Film Festival in 2019. We have provided it for you to watch below.

INDEPENDENT FILM COMPANY AND SHUDDER ANNOUNCE RELEASE OF A SHUDDER ORIGINAL PRODUCTION

“RIVER”

﻿Starring Jane Levy, Jessica Rothe and Dane DiLiegro, The Shudder Original Production will release theatrically through Independent Film Company

Independent Film Company and Shudder announced today that they will release the survival slasher RIVER, from first time feature filmmaker Joshua Giuliano, starring Jane Levy (DON’T BREATHE, EVIL DEAD), Jessica Rothe (HAPPY DEATH DAY), Dane DiLiegro (PREY) and Max Mattern (DEVIL IN DISGUISE: JOHN WAYNE GACY). The Shudder Original Production is currently in post-production and is set for a theatrical release through Independent Film Company. International rights to the film will be introduced to buyers at the upcoming AFM by Upgrade.

In RIVER, when three estranged siblings reunite in their hometown after the death of their father, they set out to scatter his ashes at his favorite spot on a remote river. But when their boat breaks down, the trip devolves into a waking nightmare. Stranded miles from help with no cell service, they soon realize they’re being stalked by a faceless killer who has emerged from the woods. To survive the night, the siblings must put their long-standing grudges aside and fight together against a ruthless, almost mythic terror.

Joshua Giuliano is an LA-based horror filmmaker by way of the cornfields of Indiana. Having grown up religious and terrified of everything, horror filmmaking never seemed like a plausible career choice for him, but his childhood constraints and need to explore beyond his boundaries ultimately proved to be the perfect ingredients for crafting viscerally terrifying and deeply personal projects. His short films have won numerous awards at various festivals around the world, including the Fantasia Film Festival, Fantastic Fest and Frightfest.

Said Giuliano, “RIVER was six years in the making, a labor of love that culminated in the most rewarding experience of my life. Working with Shudder has been a thrilling collaboration and knowing RIVER will have a theatrical release is a dream come true. I look forward to sharing our terrifying creation with audiences.”

Said Shudder’s Vice President of Development and Production Nicholas Lazo, "Josh is a striking new voice in horror. His simultaneously beautiful and horrifying script captivated us from page one, and it's our privilege to team up with such an immensely talented group of producers, cast and crew to bring his feature debut to life."

RIVER is produced by Steven Schneider (INSIDIOUS, PARANORMAL ACTIVITY) from Spooky Pictures, Nick Antosca and Alex Hedlund (BRAND NEW CHERRY FLAVOR, CHUCKY, VERITY) from Eat the Cat, and is Executive Produced by Jeffrey Tinnell and Robert Tinnell (THE HUNTED, FEAST OF THE SEVEN FISHES) from Allegheny Image Factory as well as Matt Brodlie and Jonathan Kier from Upgrade.