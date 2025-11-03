ORIENTAL SNATCH: HUNDREDS OF BEAVERS' Ryland Tews Sets Final Film, Announces Retirement

One of the big moments in recent genre film was the explosion of comedic entertainment that was Hundreds of Beavers. Born of the festival circuit, then continuing life on an east coast roadshow before settling in at a digital home, the comedic silent slapstick comedy thrilled audiences everywhere.

One of that film's co-creators Ryland Brickson Cole Trews has announced their next, and final film, Oriental Snatch, based on the true life case of D.B. Cooper, the unidentified man who jumped from a commercial airliner over Washington state with $200,000 cash back in 1971.

Yep. Apparenlty Trews will retire from filmmaking after this one, which is a shame seeing as they hit out of the park with their first two films, the aformentioned Beavers and their debut Lake Michigan Monster.

Trew has launched a crowdfunding campaign to finance this final project, which they plan to film in Brazil next year. Hopefully this isn't a case of copycats and Trews jumps from plane on their way down to film it, heh.

The link to the crowdfunding campaign is in the announcement below.