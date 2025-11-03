ORIENTAL SNATCH: HUNDREDS OF BEAVERS' Ryland Tews Sets Final Film, Announces Retirement
One of the big moments in recent genre film was the explosion of comedic entertainment that was Hundreds of Beavers. Born of the festival circuit, then continuing life on an east coast roadshow before settling in at a digital home, the comedic silent slapstick comedy thrilled audiences everywhere.
One of that film's co-creators Ryland Brickson Cole Trews has announced their next, and final film, Oriental Snatch, based on the true life case of D.B. Cooper, the unidentified man who jumped from a commercial airliner over Washington state with $200,000 cash back in 1971.
Yep. Apparenlty Trews will retire from filmmaking after this one, which is a shame seeing as they hit out of the park with their first two films, the aformentioned Beavers and their debut Lake Michigan Monster.
Trew has launched a crowdfunding campaign to finance this final project, which they plan to film in Brazil next year. Hopefully this isn't a case of copycats and Trews jumps from plane on their way down to film it, heh.
The link to the crowdfunding campaign is in the announcement below.
Ryland Brickson Cole TewsCo-Creator and Star of Hundreds of BeaversAnnounces Final Film ORIENTAL SNATCHD.B. Cooper "Action-Mystery-Horror-Romance"To Film in Brazil in Early 2026Wisconsin filmmaker Ryland Brickson Cole Tews (Hundreds of Beavers, Lake Michigan Monster) has announced production on his third and final film, Oriental Snatch. Based on the true life case of "D.B. Cooper", the only documented unsolved case of air piracy in the history of commercial aviation, the "action-adventure-mystery-horror-romance" will film in Brazil in early 2026.Ryland Brickson Cole Tews began his career in 2017 with his longtime collaborator Mike Cheslik. The duo co-wrote the horror comedy Lake Michigan Monster, which Tews directed. Tews came to international attention as the star, co-creator and producer of the indie sensation Hundreds of Beavers. The frostbitten inventive epic, co-written by Tews, made its world premiere at Fantastic Fest in 2022 and went on to critical and audience acclaim as a return to physical comedy and a real life 8-bit video game, eventually being Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and landing as the #1 Comedy on Letterboxd for 2024.Tews is leaving the snow behind for his third and ultimately final film, returning as the star, writer and producer for Oriental Snatch. The film will tell the true story of the enigmatic air pirate, “D.B. Cooper”, and his infamous 1971 plane heist. Who was he? Where did he go? What really happened on that fateful day? All questions will be answered and several more raised in this sexy-action-adventure-mystery-horror-romance!Oriental Snatch will be shot in and around São Paulo in early 2026, directed by Brazilian filmmaker and graphic novelist, Chris Tex (The Wind Princess). Brazilian actress Jessica Freytag will star alongside Tews. Several members of the Hundreds of Beavers team, including cinematographer Quinn Hester, sound designer and mixer Bobb Barito, and fight choreographer Jon Truei are returning for Oriental Snatch.Funding is currently underway, with many fans opting to invest through the film's Wefunder page. So far, $200,000 has been raised of the proposed $2 million budget.From the co-creator and star of HUNDREDS OF BEAVERS comes ORIENTAL SNATCH — the outrageous true story of the enigmatic air pirate, “D.B. Cooper”, and his infamous 1971 plane heist. Where did he come from? Where did he go? What really happened on that fateful day? All questions will be answered and several more raised in this sexy-action-adventure-mystery-horror-romance!
