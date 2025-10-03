THE PERFECT GAMBLE: Saban Films' Action Thriller in Theaters & On Demand Nov 14th

Saban Films, distributors of small-budget action and crime films from around the World, have another acquisition that will be shared with their audience: the crime thriller, The Perfect Gamble. They are releasing it in theaters and On Demand on November 14th and have sent out a small batch of stills to kick off the promotion.

Fresh out of prison, two high-rolling gamblers risk everything to build an underground casino. But when the mafia takes notice, the stakes are raised, forcing them to fight to keep their operation and themselves alive.

Rather than dismiss this as another small-budget crime thriller, we stopped to take a look and found interest in the casting of David Arquette and Daniella Pick Tarantino, who is, yes, the wife of Quentin. Director Danny A. Abeckaser also stars in their own film, along with Dean Miroshnikov, Eli Danker Herzl, and Tobey Hadar Shitrit.

Canadian screenwriter Kosta Kondilopoulous wrote The Perfect Gamble, so that's something for our home crowd to appreciate.

The gallery of stills follows.