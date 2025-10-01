STONE COLD FOX: Vertical Acquires U.S. Rights to Throwback-Thriller, Starring Kiernan Shipka

Yesterday, word got out that Vertical had acquired Sophie Tabet's debut feature film, Stone Cold Fox.

Starring Kiernan Shipka, Kiefer Sutherland, and Krysten Ritter, the movie is reportedly a throwback action thriller set in the 1980s. Kiernan stars as Fox, a young woman who flees an abusive commune, only to be forced back in when its leader kidnaps her little sister.

We will share more news as the release nears—Vertical plans to release it later this year.

Vertical has acquired U.S. rights to first-time feature filmmaker Sophie Tabet’s throwback action-thriller Stone Cold Fox. Tabet co-wrote the script with Julia Roth based on an original story by Tabet, Roth and Jonathan Craven. Starring Kiernan Shipka (Twisters), Kiefer Sutherland (24), Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones), Mishel Prada (Brilliant Minds), and Karen Fukuhara (The Boys), the film is slated for release later this year.

In this ’80s revenge story, the defiant Fox (Shipka) breaks out of an abusive commune in search of her family. But when the queenpin (Ritter) kidnaps her little sister and sends a crooked cop (Sutherland) after her, Fox has no choice but to infiltrate the very place she escaped.

Tabet states, “I grew up on gritty ’80s action-thrillers, so getting to make my own audacious thrill-ride with a fearless partner like Vertical handling the release is a dream come true. I’m endlessly grateful to the incredible cast and crew who brought this labor of love to life.”

“Sophie has delivered a thriller that keeps you on edge and showcases her talent as an emerging filmmaker,” commented Vertical Partner Peter Jarowey. “We’re excited to bring it to audiences and look forward to them experiencing it for themselves.”

The film was produced by Bee-Hive’s Stephen Braun, The Wonder Company’s Chris Abernathy and Eric B. Fleischman, Jonthan Craven, Roth, and Tabet. Executive producers include Studio vet Joe Roth, Andrea Bucko, Emily Hunter Salveson, and Ross Putman. Additional below-the-line talent includes cinematographer Ken Seng, editor Joel Griffen, production designer Susannah Honey, and costume designer Joanna David, with casting by Lindsey Weissmueller and music by Alex Kovacs.

The deal was negotiated by Jarowey and SVP of Acquisitions Tony Piantedosi on behalf of Vertical and by Verve Ventures and UTA Independent Film Group on behalf of the filmmakers.