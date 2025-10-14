SEND HELP: Trailer & Poster For Sam Raimi's New Thriller, Starring Rachel McAdams And Dylan O'Brien

A new trailer and poster for Sam Raimi's upcoming psychological thriller, Send Help, have arrived. The new movie, starring Rachel McAdams and Dylan O-Brien, arrives in theaters nationwide on January 30th, 2026.

Being a fan of Sam Raimi's movies should be a no-brainer, making Send Help an easy sell for anyone who has come across the director's filmography over the years. A movie like Send Help seems to fall in line with Raimi's open admiration for filmmakers like Alfred Hitchcock - just showing it with a bloodier edge.