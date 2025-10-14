SEND HELP: Trailer & Poster For Sam Raimi's New Thriller, Starring Rachel McAdams And Dylan O'Brien
A new trailer and poster for Sam Raimi's upcoming psychological thriller, Send Help, have arrived. The new movie, starring Rachel McAdams and Dylan O-Brien, arrives in theaters nationwide on January 30th, 2026.
Being a fan of Sam Raimi's movies should be a no-brainer, making Send Help an easy sell for anyone who has come across the director's filmography over the years. A movie like Send Help seems to fall in line with Raimi's open admiration for filmmakers like Alfred Hitchcock - just showing it with a bloodier edge.
A new trailer and poster for 20th Century Studios’ “Send Help,” the upcoming darkly comedic psychological thriller from genre-bending visionary director Sam Raimi (“Spider-Man,” “The Evil Dead”), debuts today.The all-original film stars Oscar® and Tony Award® nominated actress Rachel McAdams (“Spotlight,” “Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.,” “Mean Girls”), Dylan O’Brien (“Twinless,” “Saturday Night”), Edyll Ismail (“La Brea”), Dennis Haysbert (“Far from Heaven”), Xavier Samuel (“Elvis”), Chris Pang (“Crazy Rich Asians”), Thaneth Warakulnukroh (“Thai Cave Rescue”) and Emma Raimi (“Happy Pills”) and releases in theatres nationwide on January 30, 2026.In the trailer, audiences get a first look at Linda Liddle (Rachel McAdams) and Bradley Preston (Dylan O’Brien), two colleagues who find themselves stranded on a deserted island after they are the only survivors of a plane crash. On the island, they must overcome past grievances and work together to survive, but ultimately, it is an unsettling and darkly humorous battle of wills and wits to make it out alive.“I’ve always loved stories where interesting, dynamic characters are pushed to extremes,” says director Sam Raimi. "In our story, the power shifts create an escalating situation that’s brimming with unexpected turns and suspense.”“Send Help” is produced by Raimi and Zainab Azizi (“65”), executive produced by JJ Hook (“The Amateur”) and written by Damian Shannon & Mark Swift (“Friday the 13th,” “Baywatch”), with original music by Danny Elfman (“The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Batman”).
