SAFE HOUSE Trailer: Jamie Marshall's Debut Action Film Out at The End of The Month

Jamie Marshall's directorial debut, Safe House, is coming out at the end of the month, October 31st, from Voltage Pictures. The trailer dropped yesterday. You can check it out down below. A small gallery a stills will also be found below.

In the aftermath of a brutal ambush on the vice president’s motorcade, six agents from the Secret Service, CIA, Department of Defense, and Homeland Security are ordered to shelter in a high-security safe house. But when communications are cut and the building goes into lockdown, they discover the real terror may be among them: The detonator signal that triggered the citywide attacks was traced to their location. Now, with armed operatives closing in and secrets unraveling, mistrust boils over into chaos. Each agent harbors classified knowledge—and potentially deadly intent. In this fast-paced thriller, no one is safe, and no one can be trusted.

Safe House stars Lucien Laviscount (Emily in Paris), Hannah John-Kamen (Thunderbolts*), Ethan Embry (Sweet Home Alabama), Michael Bradway (Chicago Fire), Brian Van Holt (Cougar Town), with Lewis Tan (Cobra Kai) and Holt McCallany (Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning).

We have pulled the following from the press notes that were sent along to lend credibility to Marshall's work before and during production, bringing this project to life.