DOGS OF WAR: Kiah Roache-Turner's Next WWII-Set Creature Horror Announced! Worldwide Sales to Launch at AFM

Dogs of War, inspired by real events, plunges a crack squad of British commandos into a Nazi-infested forest, in the depths of winter on the Eastern Front during WWII. Tasked with delivering a vital secret weapon to their allies, the soldiers soon discover that what lurks in the forest is far more terrifying than their German foe. Forming an uneasy alliance with their sworn enemy, and joining forces with legendary sniper Lady Death, survival quickly becomes the only victory for the embattled soldiers.

We were just talking with our friend about their latest film, Beast of War, the shark horror set during World War II - look for that interview in the coming days - and they made mention that they were working on something new, another creature horror set during World War II. We did not press for more information; Kiah said we would be caught up to speed in due time. We simply did not think that we were going to get so many details about it this quickly through the official channels. But we are here for it!

Cast includes Daniel Webber (Billy The Kid), Bart Edwards (The Witcher), Robert Maaser (Ballerina), Jake Ryan (Wolf Creek), CJ Bloomfield (Mortal Kombat), Sam Parsonson (Beast of War) and Masha Basman as Lady Death. Principal photography is due to begin Q1, 2026, in Australia and Bulgaria.

Roache-Turner said: “With Dogs Of War, I wanted to explore a different corner of WWII storytelling, bringing together real historical figures and high-concept genre elements. I have always been fascinated with crack sniper Lady Death and her story which has become such a mythical part of WWII folklore. I know that her desperate fight to protect her country more than 80 years ago has a contemporary resonance that today’s audiences will respond to.”

“Kiah Roache-Turner is a part of the Bronte DNA. He’s an extraordinary filmmaker and we’re thrilled to be teaming up once again” added Northfield and Krumm. “This film is a bold, adrenaline-filled fusion of war story, myth, and survival horror that we believe audiences worldwide will connect with.”

Architect’s Gray said: “We’ve keenly tracked Kiah’s evolution as a filmmaker and are delighted to represent Dogs of War for him and Bronte Studios. Kiah’s creature work, on both Sting and Beast of War, is hugely impressive and he is an immersive world-builder in the truest sense. A genre director who cares about connecting audiences to real, authentic characters…but then delights in picking them off one by one!”