CAMP First Look: Dark Sky Films Acquires US Distribution Rights to Avalon Fast's Fantastic Fest Entry

Avalon Fast's sophomore film, Camp, had its world premiere at Fanstastic Fest yesterday. Prior to that the folks at Dark Sky Films announced they had secured US distribution rights to the film. They released a first look clip for the flick, which you can check out below.

Emily is the root cause of two devastating tragedies very early in her life, and she feels the weight of these accidents as though cursed. At her father’s suggestion, she takes a position at a summer camp for troubled youth to ease her guilt. When Emily arrives, she is welcomed by the other counselors, who accept her as she is and surround her with peace and forgiveness. Just as Emily begins to believe in a new kind of life, she starts to hear a voice whispering from deep in the woods — one that urges her to go home, and one that may be impossible to ignore.

Should further acquisitions be made public, especially here at home in Canada for this homegrown talent, we will keep you posted.