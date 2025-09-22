CAMP First Look: Dark Sky Films Acquires US Distribution Rights to Avalon Fast's Fantastic Fest Entry
Avalon Fast's sophomore film, Camp, had its world premiere at Fanstastic Fest yesterday. Prior to that the folks at Dark Sky Films announced they had secured US distribution rights to the film. They released a first look clip for the flick, which you can check out below.
Emily is the root cause of two devastating tragedies very early in her life, and she feels the weight of these accidents as though cursed. At her father’s suggestion, she takes a position at a summer camp for troubled youth to ease her guilt. When Emily arrives, she is welcomed by the other counselors, who accept her as she is and surround her with peace and forgiveness. Just as Emily begins to believe in a new kind of life, she starts to hear a voice whispering from deep in the woods — one that urges her to go home, and one that may be impossible to ignore.
Should further acquisitions be made public, especially here at home in Canada for this homegrown talent, we will keep you posted.
Dark Sky Films has announced it has acquired US distribution rights to CAMP, the second feature film from visionary female writer-director Avalon Fast. The film will have its world premiere at Fantastic Fest on Sunday, September 21, 2025.The distribution agreement was negotiated by Dark Sky Films and executive producers Peter Kuplowsky and Michael Peterson and producer Taylor Nodrick on behalf of the filmmakers.CAMP follows Emily, a young woman haunted by a traumatic past, who finds solace as a camp counselor while navigating grief, witchcraft, and the power of female friendship. The film stars Zola Grimmer, Alice Wordsworth, Cherry Moore, Lea Rose Sebastianis, Ella Reece, Austyn Van de Kamp, Sophie Bawks-Smith, Izza Jarvis, and Aiden Laudersmith. Written and directed by Avalon Fast, the film is produced by Taylor Nodrick, Jacob Glickman, Jackie De Niverville, Martin Cadieux-Rouillard, and Maya Cadieux-Rouillard.Greg Newman, Executive Vice President of Dark Sky Films said, “Avalon Fast is one of the most exciting young voices in the horror genre. Her bold vision and fearless approach to storytelling make CAMP a breakout film, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to bring it to audiences.”Executive Producer Peter Kuplowsky added, “Upon seeing her early shorts and first feature Honeycomb, I was struck by Avalon's confident style and eerie aesthetics, and immediately sought to support CAMP, which evocatively expands on her signature dreamlike interplay of creeping dread and coming-of-age anxieties. With Dark Sky Film's track record of championing boundary-pushing genre cinema, I am not surprised that they also connected with this haunting fairy tale horror, but am overjoyed that they will be shepherding the film towards savvy audiences that relish the strange and unusual."Writer/Director Avalon Fast said, “CAMP is a hard story and one that is very close to me. It took time to find the right people to support me and this vision. From our first introduction Dark Sky Films were immediately invested and motivated to make this film happen. I am honoured to have the opportunity to share this film with the world and at Fantastic Fest to start.”
