Award-Winning Artist Janelle Monae Returns as "HALLOQUEEN" Fore AMC Networks' "FEARFEST"

AMC Networks, the parent company of one of our favorite streaming services, Shudder, has announced that Janelle Monae is returning to resume their role as Halloqueen for this year's Fearfest programming event.

Today, AMC and AMC+ announced the return of award-winning artist, musician and horror enthusiast Janelle Monáe (Glass Onion, Antebellum, Homecoming) as the official host of “FearFest,” the long-running, annual horror and genre programming event featuring over 650 hours of iconic horror films franchises, new series, specials and more, across linear and streaming. Monáe serves as the “HalloQueen” for the month-long carnival of frights, where she will be featured in the social campaign sharing her love of horror, favorite thrillers and showcasing her knowledge of the genre.

Monáe has also curated a list of her favorite horror films for a special collection on AMC+ available to stream during the month of October. ‘FearFest’ Favorites by Janelle Monáe” includes The Birds, Carrie (1976), Child’s Play (1988), Halloween (1978), Jeepers Creepers, Late Night with the Devil, Leprechaun, The Others, Psycho, Rear Window, The Rule of Jenny Pen, Speak No Evil, Vertigo and more.

“Halloween is a time to investigate fears, transform them, and celebrate the unknown,” said Janelle Monáe. “Horror has always been a space to honor the horror classics, like the films that shaped me, while championing bold new voices and reinventing the way stories are told. I’m thrilled to return as the HalloQueen with AMC Networks and FearFest to share my favorite films, spotlight iconic franchises, and share this Halloween season with all my fellow horror enthusiasts!”

“We’re thrilled to welcome back the iconic Janelle Monáe to headline this year’s FearFest,” said Kim Granito, Chief Marketing Officer for AMC Networks. “Janelle’s passion for horror and boundless creativity has fans excitedly awaiting her return for this month-long carnival of frights.”

“FearFest” programming highlights includes fan-favorite franchises and collections such as A Nightmare on Elm Street, Halloween, Friday the 13th, Final Destination and the Stephen King library including It (2017), IT the mini-series, The Shining (celebrating its 45th Anniversary) and Misery (celebrating its 35th Anniversary), as well as new episodes of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, an all-new series in the Anne Rice Universe, Talamasca: The Secret Order and ghoulish holiday specials including The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs: FearFest double feature screening of A Nightmare on Elm Street and Freddy vs. Jason. The goosebump gala also features themed marathons, such as “Fear the 80s” (The Lost Boys, Silver Bullet, Christine, Poltergeist, etc.), “Creature Feature” (Tremors, Lake Placid, Pet Sematary, etc.) and more.

The full “FearFest” schedule can be found at AMC.com/FearFest25 . Original programming highlights for “FearFest” on AMC and AMC+ include:

The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs: FearFest (AMC Special Premiere)

New Special Double Feature Premieres Wednesday, October 8 at 8:00pm ET (A Nightmare on Elm Street) and 10:55pm ET (Freddy vs. Jason) on AMC

Get ready for Freddy! Legendary horror hosts Joe Bob Briggs and Darcy the Mailgirl are haunting AMC’s Fearfest with a Nightmare Double-Feature, pairing the fan-favorite original A Nightmare on Elm Street with the bloody, crossover throwdown Freddy Vs. Jason.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (AMC Original Series)

New Episodes Every Sunday until the Season Finale on October 19 on AMC and AMC+ (9:00pm ET/PT on AMC)

Season three follows Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) as they continue their journey to somehow return home and to the ones they love. As they struggle to find their way back, the path takes them farther astray, leading them through distant lands with ever-changing and unfamiliar conditions as they witness the various effects of the Walker apocalypse.

Anne Rice’s Talamasca: The Secret Order (AMC Original Series)

Two-Episode Series Premieres Sunday October 26 on AMC and AMC+ (9:00pm ET/PT on AMC)

Guy Anatole (Nicholas Denton, Dangerous Liaisons) is on the cusp of graduating law school when he is approached by a representative of the Talamasca, a secret society responsible for tracking and containing the witches, vampires, and other creatures scattered around the globe. When Guy learns that the Talamasca has been tracking him since his childhood, he falls headlong into a world of secret agents and immortal beings who, up to now, have maintained a fragile balance with the mortal world. Also starring Elizabeth McGovern (Downton Abbey), William Fichtner (The Dark Knight), Maisie Richardson-Sellers (Nine Perfect Strangers) and Celine Buckens (Showtrial), and with Jason Schwartzman (Mountainhead) as guest star and Eric Bogosian reprising his role from Anne Rice’s Interview with a Vampire as a crossover character.