ROQIA: Algerian Horror Acquired by Alpha Violet Ahead of World Premiere at Venice

In 1993, a car crash leaves Ahmed with amnesia. He returns to his village where nothing seems familiar. His youngest child, disturbed by Ahmed’s fully bandaged face, harbors a deep fear of him.

Each night, mysterious visitors torment Ahmed, whispering litanies in an incomprehensible language. Who are these strange figures? And why does his so-called friend, the neighbor, make him feel so uneasy?

In the present day, an aging Raqi, a Muslim exorcist, struggles with Alzheimer’s disease. His forgetfulness and erratic behavior alarm his disciple. As violence intensifies in the city and the possessed speak in an unknown tongue, the disciple begins to fear the worst.

While Ahmed, in the past, dreads regaining his memory, the disciple, in the present, fears that his master’s decline will unleash an ancient evil.