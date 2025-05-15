DESERT DAWN Exclusive Clip: We Need to Talk

We have an exclusive clip from the crime thriller, Desert Dawn. Featuring a reunion of Twilight stars Kellan Lutz and Cam Gigandet the film will be in select theaters, digital and on demand on May 16th.

A newly appointed small-town sheriff and his reluctant deputy find themselves in a web of lies and corruption when the murder of a mysterious woman leads them to a dangerous conspiracy involving shady businessmen and the cartel.

In the clip Lutz and Gigandet face off after an earlier altercation. They compare notes about the paths each took from the time they were at the academy together, to get to that moment in the police station of a small southern town. The inevitable 'big city cop' slur is eventually thrown.

Marty Murray directs a script written by Chad Law, Johnny Walters, and Art Camacho. The thriller also stars Niko Foster, Guillermo Ivan, Chad Michael Collins, Helena Haro, Texas Battle, Mike Ferguson, and Peter Nikkos.