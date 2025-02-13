THE QUIET ONES Exclusive Clip: Stay Inside The Van

We have an exclusive clip to share with you today, from the Danish thriller The Quiet Ones. Magnet Releasing will release The Quiet Ones in theaters and on digital on February 21st, 2025.

We presume that the clip takes place early in the story as the action in the trailer below suggests that the actual heist at the center of the tale looks to be a much bigger undertaking with more people involved. Still, it is quite harrowing to be sitting inside an armored van while armed gunmen outside start shooting at the bullet-proof windshield. See for yourself below.

In 2008, a group of men from Denmark and across Europe pulled off the biggest heist of all time on Danish soil. Kasper, a boxer with few chances left in life, is offered the opportunity to plan the robbery by its foreign initiators. At the risk of losing his family and everything that matters to him, he takes on the challenge in a bid to break all records and secure his place in the history books. THE QUIET ONES is a suspenseful action thriller depicting a team of ambitious and uncompromising criminals who all share the same goal: To achieve the impossible— despite great obstacles and personal costs. This is the story of the biggest and most spectacular heist in Danish history, and the lengthy and risky preparations required to pull it off. The film is inspired by real events.

The Quiet Ones was directed by Frederik Louis Hviid and written by Anders Frithiof August. The thriller stars Reda Kateb, Gustav Giese, and Amanda Collin.