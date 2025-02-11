THE NIGHT HOUSE: Aaron Paul And Jacob Tremblay Join Adaptation of Jo Nesbo's Psychological Horror

Aaron Paul and Jacob Tremblay will join the psychological horror The Night House this Summer. The film is an adaptation of Jo Nesbo's novel by the same name and will be directed by Jesper Ganslandt.

In the wake of his parents’ recent death, highschooler Richard (Tremblay) has been sent to live with relatives in the remote town of Ballantyne. One day, during an innocent prank call in a phone booth, Richard shockingly witnesses his classmate violently get sucked into the phone receiver and disappear without a trace. Police suspect Richard to be responsible, and no one believes his story except Karen - a fellow teenage outsider. As Richard and Karen try to understand their friend’s unspeakable death, they soon realise they have unleashed terrifying evil forces. In this twisted spin on a classic horror story, and as reality starts to blur, we must ask ourselves - can we truly trust Richard, and can he even trust himself?

Production is set to begin this Summer in Spain. Pre-sales will begin at EFM in the coming days. The full announcement follows.

JACOB TREMBLAY AND AARON PAUL JOIN ADAPTATION OF JO NESBO’S PSYCHOLOGICAL HORROR “THE NIGHT HOUSE” FROM HOPE STUDIOS AND PRODUCER OF “PET SEMATARY” AND “INSIDIOUS”

Protagonist Pictures Launching Sales on the at the European Film Market

Steven Schneider (Split, the Insidious and Paranormal Activity franchises) teams up with Hope Studios’ Fredrik Wikström Nicastro (A Man Called Otto, Borg vs. McEnroe) and director Jesper Ganslandt (Falkenberg Farewell, The Ape, “Snabba Cash”) on the film adaptation of Scandinavian novelist Jo Nesbø’s best-selling horror, The Night House. The announcement came today from Dave Bishop, CEO Protagonist Pictures, who are launching international sales at the upcoming European Film Market. WME Independent and UTA Independent Film Group are co-repping U.S. rights.

The gripping psychological horror film stars Jacob Tremblay (Room, Good Boys) and triple Emmy winner Aaron Paul (“Breaking Bad,” The Last House on the Left) as younger and older versions of the protagonist, Richard. Additional casting is currently in discussion and will be announced soon. The film is currently in pre-production, set to shoot in Summer 2025 mainly in Álava, Spain.

Nesbø and Ganslandt have written the screenplay. Executive producers Jo Nesbø, Jonas Fors, Niclas Salomonsson and Juan Solá of Federation Spain and Dave Bishop, George Hamilton and James Pugh of Protagonist Pictures.

“Jo Nesbø is a master of suspense, beloved by his fans worldwide and we could not be more thrilled to introduce this chilling adaptation of The Night House to our buyers,” said Protagonist’s Dave Bishop. “Led by a stellar cast and anchored by true producing heavyweights who are experts in the horror genre, we know Jesper will craft something that will stay with you once the credits have rolled.”

“I couldn’t have wished for better actors than Jacob and Aaron to headline this film. We also happen to share the same goal which is turning this into a seriously disturbing psychological horror movie, unlike anything you’ve ever seen before!” said Jesper Ganslandt.

Fredrik Wikström Nicastro, Founder and CEO of Hope Studios, added: “It’s a gift to be adapting work from one of the best storytellers in the world, and it’s testament to the gripping plot and Jesper’s brilliantly creepy take that we’ve landed the fantastic Jacob and Aaron to anchor the piece.”

“Jo Nesbø's The Night House is a haunting, fresh, and utterly gripping horror—I can't wait to see it take shape in collaboration with the super talented Jesper Ganslandt, Hope Studios and the incredible talents of Aaron Paul and Jacob Tremblay.” said Steven Schneider. “Together, we're set to deliver something truly unforgettable!".

Jacob Tremblay rose to notoriety for his critically acclaimed performance in the dark drama, Room. Other credits include voicing the titular role in Disney’s Luca, voicing “Flounder” in the live action re-make of The Little Mermaid, and starring opposite Peter Dinklage in the upcoming Legendary film, The Toxic Avenger. Tremblay also headlined the global blockbusters Good Boys and the critically acclaimed novel adaptation, Wonder.

Aaron Paul is best known for his triple Emmy winning role as Jesse Pinkman in Netflix’s award-winning megahit “Breaking Bad.” Paul re-teamed with writer-director Vince Gilligan to star in Netflix’s El Camino, appeared in Ridley Scott’s Exodus Gods and Kings, and starred in director Scott Waugh’s crime thriller, Need for Speed.

Jo Nesbø is one of the world's bestselling crime writers, with “The Leopard,” “Phantom,” “Police,” “The Son,” “The Thirst,” “Macbeth” and “Knife” all topping bestseller charts. His books have sold more than 60 million copies worldwide and have been translated into over 50 languages. “The Night House” debuted in the U.S. in 2023 and will be released in a further 40 languages. It was hailed by critics and selected by the Sunday Express UK as “One of the Best Horror Reads of the Year” with fans including Josh Malerman, author of Bird Box. Nesbø is currently showrunning the “Harry Hole” series for Netflix based on his acclaimed international book series.