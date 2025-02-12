GUNS UP: Vertical Acquires U.S. And UK/Ireland Rights to Action Comedy Led by Kevin James And Christina Ricci

Vertical has announced that they have acquired the U.S. and UK/Ireland rights for Guns Up, a action comedy from writer-director Edward Drake. Drake was a frequent collaborator with Bruce Willis at the end of his acting career - something like nine films together over three years. Something crazy like that.

Kevin James and Christina Ricci play husband and wife in the pic. They are joined by Luis Guzman and Melissa Leo. Vertical is eyeing a Summer release for Guns Up.

Vertical has acquired U.S. and UK/IRE rights to Guns Up, an action comedy feature from writer-director Edward Drake (Detective Knight film series) and Millennium Media, the studio behind hit franchise The Hitman’s Bodyguard. The film stars Kevin James (Paul Blart: Mall Cop franchise, King of Queens), Christina Ricci (Wednesday, Yellowjackets), Luis Guzmán (Wednesday, Genie), and Academy Award-winner Melissa Leo (The Equalizer 3, The Fighter). Vertical plans a summer 2025 release.

Guns Up follows Ray Hayes (James), an ex-cop and devoted husband and father who leads a dangerous double life as a mob henchman. On the brink of leaving “The Family” and making his dream of opening a diner with his wife Alice (Ricci) a reality, his final job goes off the rails. With the clock ticking, Ray has one night to get his unsuspecting family out of the city before he gets snuffed out.

Drake stated, “Guns Up is a love-letter to every parent who sacrificed their dreams so they could support their families. I’m forever grateful to Kevin James, who fearlessly threw himself into every stunt (literally), and Christina Ricci, who is so damn good and makes directors look way more talented than we actually are. I hope Guns Up brings a little joy to audiences around the world one head shot at a time."

“Edward has crafted a thrilling, action-packed crowd-pleaser with Guns Up,” said Vertical Partner & CEO Peter Jarowey. “Audiences are in for a surprise and are going to love Kevin James like they’ve never seen him before. He literally kills it.”

"Working with Kevin James on this film has been an absolute thrill. His comedic genius and heartfelt performance take the audience on an unforgettable ride” says Millennium President of Sales J.J. Nugent “A huge thank you to our partners at Vertical—we're excited to collaborate once again and make this film a tremendous success.”

Guns Up is produced by J.J. Nugent, Jeffrey Greenstein, Jon Keeyes, Mandi Murro, Tobias Weymar, and Edward Drake and executive produced by Avi Lerner, Trevor Short, Jonathan Yunger, Matthew Helderman, Luke Taylor, Tyler Gould, Ford Corbett, Jatin Desai, Mark Fasano, Greg Friedman, Joshua Harris, Nathan Klingher and. Along with co-executive producer Victor Hadida and Lonnie Ramati and co-producers Pete Kinnane and Dan Taggatz, additional below-the-line talent includes casting by Thomas Sullivan, cinematography by Brendan Galvin, music by Aoife O’Leary and Gerry Owens, editing by Todd E. Miller, production design by Caley Bisson, and costume design by Malcolm Phipps.

Vertical’s Jarowey, US SVP of Acquisitions Tony Piantedosi and UK Head of Acquisitions Ryan Keller negotiated the deal on behalf of Vertical and J.J. Nugent of Millennium Media negotiated on behalf of the filmmakers.