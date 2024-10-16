THE IN BETWEEN Poster Exclusive: Lyrical, Personal Poster for Lyrical, Personal Movie

We are pleased to premiere the brand new poster for the documentary film The In Between, the debut feature by Robie and Alejandro Flores/



The film had its successful world premiere at SXSW earlier this year and is traveling non-stop on the international film circuit. Recent and future festival gigs include New Orleans, New York Latino, Munich, Vancouver, Morelia, and Monterey, before its broadcast premiere on PBS' Independent Lens in the winter 2025.



Per the official description, The In Between "is a lyrical and personal documentary essay about finding joy in the aftermath of grief, and a nuanced and unexpected portrait of the US/Mexico border." I watched and reviewed the film during SXSW, and was mighty impressed. As I wrote at the time:

"Robie Flores ... assembles the footage in an artful manner, never rushing, always allowing for meditative pauses between narrative points, even while building toward a wistful conclusion.

"We always miss people when they're gone, when it's too late to say the things we always wanted to say. The In Between acknowledges that feeling. Robie Flores empowers that inclination by doing something about it: making an affecting film that is both a loving memorial to her brother and also a finely-tuned reflection on learning from experience."

(Read my review in full.)

The poster, which you can behold in full below, was designed by Ukranian artist Liza Shumska (aka Kino Maniac). Here's a bit more information on the poster design artist:



"Liza Shumska (aka Kino Maniac) is a professional illustrator and poster artist for the past 7 years. She was born and currently based in Kyiv, Ukraine. Liza is passionate about cinema and music from which she draws inspiration for her works.

"Creating posters is a great way to combine all the things that she enjoys so much. It's a unique kind of art, which can tell you a story without a single word, to convey the mood and atmosphere. She had the chance to work on exciting projects for film studios, music bands, game studios and publishers. Her client list includes Disney, 20th Century Studios, Marvel, HBO Max, ABC, Bethesda and many more. She likes to experiment with the different techniques and styles in her illustrations which gives her artistic freedom."

Great! Enjoy the poster in full below, as well as a still from the film, which captures a beautiful moment. And make sure to connect with the film itself, which is very much worth your time. The In Between is next screening in the documentary competition at the 35th New Orleans Film Festival on Sunday, October 20.