SPIRIT IN THE BLOOD Review: Coming of Age Surrrounded by Monsters

I don't want to discount the possibility of the supernatural, since there are more things in heaven and earth than are dreamt of in our philosophy, but most 'monsters; do turn out to be human. And more often than not, a human with very specific characteristics. But there is no doubt that a theory of monsters, perhaps, can be helpful - or at least, there is a healthy fear that can come from that fear, that would hopefully drive some to action.

Part coming of age story, part supernatural, part romance, Spirit in the Blood follows a somewhat familiar path, though with a different eye, asking us to rethink how we might view certain characters that are often presented without depth in horror films. This feature debut by Carly May Borgstrom perhaps doesn't quite hit all the notes it needs to, but it shows a strong sense of character, place, and atmosphere.

Emerson (Summer H. Howell) and her family have moved back to her father Julian's (Greg Bryk) small mountain hometown, where the church is the centre of social life (whether you like it or not). And she's just in time for something stalking the woods, killing off teenage girls. While she's almost instantly bullied, as new kids are, she's also befriended by Delilah (Sarah-Maxine Racicot), herself something of an outcast and rebel. Clearly needed a reason to break out from under her father's not-so-covert manipulation, the two young women form a bond, as Emerson reveals she thinks she saw the monster responsible for the killings.

Delilah believes her, and of course tries to get others to believe in Emerson; but this community will never believe a teen, especially a girl, and is ready to attribute the killings to its own monster - the devil, or something natural. So what are these girls to do, in the face of a community which claims to protect them and yet does nothing effectual? They band together. Emerson and Delilah are soon joined by other girls who have also seen something, and know they have to protect themselves. And so a gang is formed - one where they find that inner power, try to teach each other fighting skill,s running and hiding in the forest.

It's not hard to feel for Emerson and quickly become attached to her enough that, when her father inexplicably kicks her out of the car to walk home alone (knowing there is danger for her), she is terrified - this is a girl quite lost alone, and not only when physically so on the outskirts of a town that claims to care for girls but really just wants them to fall in line. It's no wonder that she and Delilah form a bond, though Delilah has her share of troubles, and mistakes she is making - in a world where adults are constantly misjudging her, it's no wonder she might be drawn to one who seems to care for her.

Borgstrom melds well this story of girls forced to, and finding their power, in each other — at least for a time. Despite, or perhaps because of, the loneliness that surrounds them, the literal and psychological isolation that stems from a rigid community that understands only to blame bad events on the devil or women, that pressure can both forge an alliance outside, or break them — they are still just kids, after all. This is where the film excels: in the portrayal of human relationships, both good and bad.

It also does very well in capturing the mood of a place like this. How Emerson, as the new girl, is immediately targeted by bullies for no other reason than that they can target her; how these woods offer danger and safety; how a budding friendship might lead to possible other feelings stirring, and what that can mean for a girl who doesn't have a name for what she might be feeling; how 'purity' and 'demons' are simple code words invented by religious intolerance for the evils that itself perpetuates.

Spirit in the Blood doesn't always work, this movement between the coming-of-age story and the horror. There are some song choices that detract from the gravity of certain moments, a few of the darker scenes perhaps lack the necessary heft, and there are a few threads left dangling that perhaps needed to be tied. But Howell and Racicot are excellent - this first close friendship-crush is palpable and deep, and these actors convey the internal, physical love and pain that comes with it.

Spirit in the Blood opens in select theatres across Canada on Friday, November 1st.