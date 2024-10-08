Camera Japan Rotterdam 2024 Review: ALL THE SONGS WE NEVER SANG Makes For Fine Family Drama
Chris Rudz feature debut is a gentle mystery tale which doesn't knock you over but happily breazes by.
In it, we follow 17-year-old Natsumi, who travels to a Japanese island community to live with her estranged aunt Reiko, one of the region's traditional pearl divers. As Natsumi arrives unannounced, the reclusive and cantankerous Reiko isn't initially keen on having the Tokyo-born-and-bred girl stay, but when Natsumi starts helping out with the diving, a tentative bond between the two women grows.
But Natsumi has a secret agenda: she tries to find out why her mother left the island, and why that ruined Reiko's happiness so much. As Natsumi's digging causes old secrets to surface, anger and spite may turn out to be stronger than family relations...
There are many ways in which All the Songs We Never Sang could have become trite or boring, but director Chris Rudz deftly manages to avoid the common pitfalls, and his film remains charming and interesting till the end. Yes, there are jokes and goofy characters on the island, yes the family mystery veers into dark territory right when you expect it, yes there are culture clashes and age clashes... but it's all shown with a lot of heart, with Nagase Miru and Kanô Junko as a pair of believable leads. And while I would have loved to be told more about the Ama traditions of pearl diving (on that part the film stays quite shallow), for the duration of All the Songs We Never Sang I felt as if I was on a holiday to a distant part of the world.
It's generally a feel-good film, but in itself that isn't necessarily a bad thing and I really liked spending time with these characters. Kudos to Chris Rudz for providing me and my wife with a gentle film, some light comedy and drama, and a pleasant enough evening.
