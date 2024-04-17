Tribeca 2024 Announces Its Features Lineup. June Looks Exciting!

Located in the heart of lower Manhattan, the Tribeca Film Festival has become known for big stars in some very good movies, including a number of genre titles that always catch our eye.

The features lineup for the 2024 edition, which runs from June 5-16, has just been announced. Here is how the fest presents it:

"The 2024 selection of feature films includes Jazzy with Lily Gladstone; Daddio starring Dakota Johnson and Sean Penn; Firebrand starring Alicia Vikander and Jude Law; BRATS, directed by Andrew McCarthy, with Demi Moore, Ally Sheedy, Rob Lowe, Molly Ringwald, and Lea Thompson; Sacramento, directed by Michael Angarano, starring Michael Cera, Kristen Stewart, and Maya Erskine; Winter Spring Summer or Fall starring Jenna Ortega and Percy Hynes White; and Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story with Liza Minnelli.

"Comedic stars are in Group Therapy, including Neil Patrick Harris, Mike Birbiglia, and Tig Notaro; All That We Love stars Margaret Cho and Jesse Tyler Ferguson; and Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution features Lily Tomlin, Wanda Sykes, Rosie O'Donnell, Hannah Gadsby, and Joel Kim Booster."

Whew! That's a lot of stars. I've heard good things about several of the films, including Yen Tan's All That We Love, Vincent Grashaw's Bang Bang, starring Tim Blake Nelson, and Guillem Morales' The Wasp, starring Naomie Harris and Natalie Dormer, and, in the Midnight section, Calvin Lee Reeder's The A-Frame, Joshua Erkman's A Desert, and Severin Fiala and Veronika Franz's The Devil's Bath. We hope to get a closer look during the festival itself at these and other films.

To sum things up, the festival notes: "This year's program includes 103 feature films from 114 filmmakers across 48 countries. The lineup comprises 86 world premieres, two international premieres, six North American premieres, and eight New York premieres. Half of the films in competition are directed by women. Additionally, 35% (36) of feature films are directed by BIPOC filmmakers. There are 30 films directed by first-time filmmakers and 25 directors returning to Tribeca with their latest projects."

Visit the official site for see all the selections and for ticket information.